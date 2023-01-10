 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Chiefs’ 2023 opponents look like they will be pretty average

We now know which teams Kansas City will play next season.

By John Dixon
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Now that the NFL’s 2022 season has ended, we now know which teams the Kansas City Chiefs will play in 2023. The league has also announced which of the matchups will be at home and on the road.

Sometime in May, we’ll learn exactly when all these games will be played. But here’s what we know so far.

Chiefs’ home opponents: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs’ away opponents: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Kansas City will play eight of its 17 games against teams that are in the 2022 playoffs: the Chargers (twice), Bills, Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Jaguars and Vikings. Five of those games will be at home, while three will be on the road. The Chiefs will play three other teams — the Patriots, Lions and Packers — that were still in postseason contention going into the final week of the 2022 regular season. One of those games will be at home, while the other two will be on the road.

2023 Opponent Strength of Schedule

Rnk Team 2022 Records
1 Philadelphia Eagles 0.5669
2 Miami Dolphins 0.5560
3 New England Patriots 0.5507
4 Dallas Cowboys 0.5496
5 New York Giants 0.5496
6 New York Jets 0.5473
7 Buffalo Bills 0.5425
8 Washington Commanders 0.5358
9 Los Angeles Rams 0.5338
10 Las Vegas Raiders 0.5254
11 Arizona Cardinals 0.5199
12 Los Angeles Chargers 0.5185
13 Denver Broncos 0.5185
14 Seattle Seahawks 0.5182
15 San Francisco 49ers 0.5146
16 Kansas City Chiefs 0.5141
17 Cincinnati Bengals 0.5115
18 Minnesota Vikings 0.4975
19 Chicago Bears 0.4966
20 Detroit Lions 0.4949
21 Baltimore Ravens 0.4861
22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0.4839
23 Jacksonville Jaguars 0.4796
24 Green Bay Packers 0.4758
25 Pittsburgh Steelers 0.4724
26 Cleveland Browns 0.4618
27 Carolina Panthers 0.4534
28 Tennessee Titans 0.4489
29 Indianapolis Colts 0.4352
30 Houston Texans 0.4317
31 New Orleans Saints 0.4275
32 Atlanta Falcons 0.4171

Still, based on 2022 season records, the Chiefs’ 2023 opponents have an average record of 0.5141. That ranks 16th in the league. The Eagles’ 2023 opponents have the best 2022 records (0.5669), while those of the Falcons have the worst (0.4171).

But as we saw this season, preseason expectations of schedule difficulty can be pretty misleading. One thing is certain: head coach Andy Reid and his staff will “look forward to the challenge” of playing every one of the team’s opponents.

