Patrick Mahomes joins Current ownership group, furthering ‘dual’ Texas-Kansas City identity

It may be the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff bye week, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes is finding ways to keep busy.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Current announced that Mahomes would join the club’s ownership group, making him the first active NFL player to have equity in a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, is a founding member of the Current’s ownership group, along with Angie and Chris Long.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Mahomes said, via the press release. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Brittany said she was “thrilled to make this a family affair,” noting the family’s passion for soccer in Kansas City and the Current.

“Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community,” added the Longs. “Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too. The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family.”

Mahomes now holds a stake in three Kansas City-based sports teams: the Current, the Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC. The Current finished last in the league in its inaugural season (2021) before making it all the way to the finals this past year (2022).

“I’m like dual – I’m a Texan and a Kansas Citian,” Mahomes said at a Chiefs press conference in early December, “for sure. I’m building a house here. I’m going to be here for a long time. I always will have a house in Kansas City, and I think that’s just because I appreciate the people so much and how they’ve taken my family in and made it a part of this community.

“And I think you all know I mean this community is special. And I’ll always have that Texan in me a little bit, but the Kansas Citian is definitely something I’m proud of.”