Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz is not happy with Kansas City’s ‘snow globe’

It started out so innocently.

In the second quarter of Saturday’s 31-13 defeat of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs formed a rotating circular huddle that resulted in a direct snap to running back Jerick McKinnon — which was then pitched back to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A soft penalty negated a touchdown throw to wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Not letting a phantom holding call erase this from our memory.



pic.twitter.com/0yIajZTkWM — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 7, 2023

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid later revealed the play's name was “snow globe.”

Unfortunately, the Chiefs — and their fans — failed to understand the lasting ramifications for a particularly vulnerable population: players who did not actually appear in the game.

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz revealed to Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 in Denver how he was personally harmed.

The second-year pro — who made 13 appearances in 2022 on an offensive line that surrendered 63 total sacks — explained how the moment made him feel.

“The fact that they did that little ring-around-the-rosy play against the Raiders genuinely pissed me off.”

Meinerz pledged to use the Chiefs’ transgression against him as motivation for next season — though Denver’s second head coaching search in as many offseasons may eventually shift the victim’s focus to learning new blocking schemes.

Perhaps the Chiefs will feel his pain if the Broncos can finally hand them a loss next season.

That has not happened since September 17, 2015 — nearly two years before the then 16-year-old Meinerz would join the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team.