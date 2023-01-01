Andy Reid provides 2 Chiefs injury updates following win against Broncos

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 27-24 in their Week 17 game on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs managed to hold off the Broncos — but did leave the game with some injuries to discuss as they enter the final week of the regular season.

First, left guard Joe Thuney left the game due to a right ankle injury.

“As far as the injuries go, Joe Thuney reinjured that ankle,” confirmed head coach Andy Reid in his post-game press conference. “We’ll just have to see where it goes from here. They’ll MRI it and do all that.”

Reid is referring to the ankle injury that kept Thuney out of Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams and Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nick Allegretti filled in for Thuney in those games. He did so again on Sunday. It’s the first injury that has caused Thuney to miss game time during his seven-year career.

Now that Thuney could miss time again, the potential for Kansas City to regain the bye week with a Cincinnati Bengals win over the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football becomes even more critical.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore also had to leave the game after catching three passes for 33 yards.

“Skyy Moore had a laceration on his hand,” described Reid, “right on the inside of his hand, and we’ll have to take care of that, too. We’ll just see how he does in the next couple of days.”

Reid did not mention cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, which likely means he should be OK — even though he appeared to injure his hip when tackled during his interception return.