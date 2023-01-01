Filed under: WATCH: George Karlaftis sacks Russell Wilson By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Jan 1, 2023, 2:53pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: George Karlaftis sacks Russell Wilson Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Don’t let Georgie get hot. pic.twitter.com/OuyiNpBK1G— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 1, 2023 Just a monster end to the season for the rookie. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
