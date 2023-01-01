Chiefs call L’Jarius Sneed questionable, rule Skyy Moore out vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs had two fourth-quarter injury updates stemming from their Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos.

The team announced that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was questionable to return due to a hip injury. Sneed suffered the injury when he was tackled by wide receiver Courtland Sutton after he intercepted quarterback Russell Wilson.

In other injury news, rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore was ruled out due to a hand injury. The team made this ruling very quickly, which is typically not a good sign for his status. Starting left guard Joe Thuney was also ruled out.

Head coach Andy Reid is likely to have an update on all three players right after the game.