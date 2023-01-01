Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney leaves game due to ankle injury

Kansas City Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney injured his right ankle during the third quarter of the team’s Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos.

Thuney initially stayed on the ground and was checked by athletic trainers on the field before being helped off by left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and center Creed Humphrey.

Athletic trainers taped up the right ankle, and Thuney stayed in the game for the next series before eventually exiting late in the third quarter. The team first announced he was questionable to return before eventually ruling him out.

Nick Allegretti, who has made three spot starts for the Chiefs this season, entered the game at left guard.