AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Broncos

Jerick McKinnon continues to show how valuable he is on offense — and special teams played poorly — but the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 27-24.

The Chiefs special teams played their worst game of the season and could have easily cost this team a victory. A bad hold, a fumbled punt return, and a pulled field goal all went wrong.

The Chiefs being 12-3 given their turnovers and issues in the kicking game is wildly impressive — it's fine against lesser teams... won't be fine against playoff contenders. Running out of time to clean it up. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 1, 2023

Tommy Townsend has been a focus of recent criticism — but in this game, both players had trouble. With how badly the special teams played against the Broncos we should remember how good McKinnon has been for the Chiefs.

It wasn’t just the two touchdowns McKinnon scored on Sunday. It was also the 28-yard reception where he made multiple Bronco defenders miss. McKinnon makes the offense more fluid.

