Filed under: Kansas City Chiefs News WATCH: Patrick Mahomes completes pass to... Patrick Mahomes Really. By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Jan 1, 2023, 12:30pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes completes pass to... Patrick Mahomes Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email What a beautiful doink. pic.twitter.com/n2E7hp6QJ0— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 1, 2023 Patrick Mahomes’ first reception of his career goes for six yards. In This Stream Chiefs defeat Broncos 27-24 in Week 17 Chiefs-Broncos Instabreakdown: Kansas City abandons running game — but still wins WATCH: Patrick Mahomes completes pass to... Patrick Mahomes Chiefs-Broncos: Jerry Jeudy will play in Sunday’s game View all 49 stories More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...