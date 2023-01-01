Filed under: Chiefs vs. Broncos: First half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Jan 1, 2023, 11:45am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Broncos: First half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images For the NFL’s Week 17, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. What’s on your mind during the first half of the game? More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...