Chiefs-Broncos: Jerry Jeudy will play in Sunday’s game

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. It’s rare to see this in a Week 17 game, but every Kansas City player who has been declared inactive is a healthy scratch.

Here are our inactives for #DENvsKC:



QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Geron Christian

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2023

The Chiefs began the week optimistic that wide receiver Mecole Hardman would be healthy enough to be activated to the roster from Reserve/Injured for this matchup. But after suffering a setback, he wasn’t moved up. For this reason, he is not shown on this list.

Kansas City did not elevate any practice squad players for Sunday’s game.

The Broncos have also released their list of inactives. Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring), outside linebacker Randy Gregory and tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) will not dress for the game. Neither will nose tackle D.J. Jones (knee) or outside linebacker Baron Browning (back). But wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) will both play.

Dulcich and Gregory were declared out in Friday’s final injury report — but later, both were placed on Reserve/Injured. So like Hardman, they don’t appear on Sunday’s inactive list. Anderson was also listed as out against the Chiefs. Jones, Browning, Jeudy and Hinton were all declared questionable.

Five other Denver players who missed practice time or were limited with injuries this week — wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring), guards Quinn Meinerz (ribs) and Dalton Risner (foot), nose tackle Mike Purcell (elbow) and safety K’Waun Williams (knee) — will also play.

The Broncos have elevated defensive end Wyatt Ray and linebacker Ray Wilborn from their practice squad to the active roster for the matchup. Both will dress for the game.