Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

On New Year’s Day, the 12-3 Kansas City Chiefs host the 4-11 Denver Broncos for a Week 17 matchup on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

The Chiefs have now clinched not only a postseason berth, but also their seventh consecutive AFC West championship. Still, they need a victory to stay in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed — and then there’s the little matter of a 14-game winning streak against the Broncos that dates back to 2015.

The two teams are facing each other for the second time in three weeks. When they played in Denver during Week 14, Kansas City built up a 27-0 lead — but then allowed the Broncos to score 21 unanswered points following two Patrick Mahomes interceptions at the end of the first half. The Chiefs, however, left Denver with a 34-28 victory.

Then the Chiefs defeated the cellar-dwelling Houston Texans 30-24 in overtime and took care of business with a 24-10 Christmas Eve win over the 7-7 Seattle Seahawks.

While that was going on, Denver earned its fourth win of the season with a 24-15 home victory over the 4-9 Arizona Cardinals. Then on Christmas Day, the team turned in a humiliating 51-14 road loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams.

That was the breaking point. On Monday, Denver fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero declined the job, the Broncos named Jerry Rosburg as the team’s interim head coach. A former special teams coach for the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, Rosburg joined the team in September to assist Hackett with game management. He has now dismissed special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry.

So two teams that are very familiar with each other will be taking the field — but one of them is led by a coach who is in this tenth year running the squad (and his 24th as an NFL head coach), while the other is being led by a first-time head coach who got the job on Monday.

It should be an interesting game.

Nuts and bolts

Location : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, January 1, 2023

Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, January 1, 2023 Weather forecast: Mosty cloudy and 47, winds E at 5 mph

Mosty cloudy and 47, winds E at 5 mph Matchup history: Chiefs 70-54 (regular season)

Chiefs 70-54 (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -12.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -12.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Tra Blake (3), umpire Tony Michalek (115), down judge Patrick Turner (13), line judge Mark Stewart (75), field judge Tom Hill (97), side judge Don Willard (58), back judge Todd Prukop (30), replay official Andrew Lambert and replay assistant Kirt Shay

Referee (3), umpire (115), down judge (13), line judge (75), field judge (97), side judge (58), back judge (30), replay official and replay assistant Pageantry: Colors: Leawood Police Department National Anthem: Symonne Sparks Flyover: KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita Drum Deck Honoree: Dick Vermeil Spirit Leader: Hope House CEO MaryAnne Metheny

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 7:30 a.m.

7:30 a.m. Stadium gates open: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.

All concession stands and retail points of sale . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only. Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.