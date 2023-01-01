Chiefs open as road favorites over the Raiders in Week 18

In Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The game will be played on either Saturday or Sunday. The league will announce the schedule for all of Week 18’s matchups on Monday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 9.5-point favorite in the game.

In Week 17, the Chiefs opened as 11.5-point home favorites against the Denver Broncos. The line became volatile when Denver fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, finally settling at 12.5 points by Sunday’s kickoff. Kansas City ended up defeating Denver 27-24 on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Raiders had opened as 5.5-point home underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers — ultimately losing the game 37-34 in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams last met during Monday Night Football in Week 5, when the Chiefs came from behind to edge the Raiders 30-29 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. When Kansas City last traveled to Las Vegas (during Week 10 of 2021), the road team left with a 41-14 victory.