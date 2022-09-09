Chiefs vs. Cardinals final injury report: Arizona lists 3 players out

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs begin their season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Frank Clark DE Illness - DNP LP - Trey Smith G Shoulder FP FP FP - Darian Kinnard OL Elbow - FP FP - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee FP FP FP - Malik Herring DE Abdomen FP FP FP - Deon Bush S Foot FP FP FP -

Cardinals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cody Ford OT Ankle - LP DNP OUT Rondale Moore WR Hamstring - LP DNP OUT Trayvon Mullen CB Toe DNP DNP DNP OUT J.J. Watt DE Calf DNP DNP DNP QUEST Byron Murphy CB Illness - - DNP QUEST Justin Pugh G Neck LP LP LP QUEST Zach Ertz TE Calf LP DNP LP QUEST Rodney Hudson C NIR - Rest DNP - - - Jonathan Ward RB Shoulder LP LP FP - Markus Golden DE Toe DNP LP FP - Zeke Turner LB Shoulder LP LP FP - Aaron Brewer LS Ankle LP FP FP -

Some notes

The Chiefs will enter the first game of the season in Arizona with no injury designations on their active 53-man roster. The team is almost perfectly healthy, sans No. 2 tight end Blake Bell, who is on injured reserve for at least the first four weeks of the season after hip surgery.

Defensive end Frank Clark (illness) and backup offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (elbow) were added to the injury report on Thursday. After missing practice on Thursday, Clark returned to the field as a limited participant on Friday. After the workout, Clark told reporters that he got sick with COVID last week and has been since dealing with dehydration.

on Thursday, Clark returned to the field as a on Friday. After the workout, Clark told reporters that he got sick with COVID last week and has been since dealing with dehydration. It is a good sign for the team that right guard Trey Smith (shoulder), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), defensive end Malik Herring (abdomen) and safety Deon Bush (foot) were practicing fully all week as they received treatment. Smith-Schuster told reporters he is 100% after battling the knee issue toward the end of training camp and the preseason. More information on that is here.

all week as they received treatment. Smith-Schuster told reporters he is 100% after battling the knee issue toward the end of training camp and the preseason. More information on that is here. Compared to that of the Chiefs, the Cardinals' injury report could be considered dire. Three players — wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) have been ruled out for the game.

for the game. Cornerback Byron Murphy (illness), defensive end JJ Watt (calf), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (neck) and tight end Zach Ertz (calf) are all questionable. The Cardinals have described Watt’s injury as day-to-day, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said defensive end Markus Golden (toe) and Ertz will see how they feel on game day. After not practicing Thursday, Ertz was limited at practice on Friday.

