Madden Simulation: Chiefs travel to Arizona to open the new season

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked sharp, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a beast and the secondary appeared strong as the Kansas City Chiefs opened their 2022 season with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murry threw four interceptions as he was rushed by Chiefs pass rushers. Defensive staples Chris Jones and Frank Calrk each had a sack in the first half.

Edwards-Helaire was unstoppable, averaging 4.9 yards per rush with 109 yards and three touchdowns. The offensive line made enormous holes for Edwards-Helaire to move the ball upfield. It is when they went away from the run game that the game changed. Edwards-Helaire can change the game with his pass-catching and his ability to run.

The production of JuJu Smith-Schuster in this game should excite fans. Smith-Schuster caught eight balls for 59 yards, and I know this is a video game, but he gets open and turns up the field with ease. It will be fun watching what he can do with the Chiefs in reality.

The Chiefs defense could not stop the run – but they forced Murray to throw four interceptions. Rashad Fenton had two interceptions. As Murray threatened with a game-winning drive, rookie Jaylen Watson scored on a pick-six to win the game.

Running back James Conner had 82 yards on 11 attempts and Murray had 28 yards scrambling.

Final score: Chiefs 38, Cardinals 27

Notable Stats

Patrick Mahomes 30/37, 274 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Kyler Murray 32/47, 228 yards passing, 2 TD. 4 INT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 22 att, 109 yards, 3 TD

James Conner 11 att, 82 yards

Travis Kelce 9 rec, 85 yards, 1 TD

Mecole Hardman 4 rec, 72 yards, 1 fumble

JuJu Smith-Schuster 8 rec, 59 yards

Marquise Brown 5 rec, 65 yards

Budda Baker 14 total, 7 solo, 1 FF

Isaiah Simmons 14 total, 6 solo, 2 TFL

L’Jarius Sneed 13 total, 4 solo, 1 INT

Rashad Fenton 7 total, 3 solo, 2 INT

Frank Clark 3 total, 2 solo, 1 sack

Chris Jones 1 sack

For Week 2, the Chiefs will be at Arrowhead facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Before then, we’ll check out how that game would play out in the EA Universe.