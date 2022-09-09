Let’s Argue: Frank Clark will have 3 sacks on Sunday

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Frank Clark will open the season with three sacks

Frank Clark will have 3 sacks game 1. — Adam Cole (@AdamCole86) September 6, 2022

First of all: let’s hope that Clark gets well soon. The defensive end missed Thursday’s practice due to an illness. When a player is ill, the Chiefs aren’t required to reveal their symptoms.

For the sake of this discussion, we’ll assume he plays on Sunday. If he does, getting three sacks would be legendary — especially considering he’s never done it before.

The most sacks Clark has ever gathered in one game is 2.5 against the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2018.

Travis Kelce will not get 1,000 receiving yards this season

Kelce will see more focus on him and will therefore have a sub-1000-yard season.



But the offense as a whole is still going to feast. — Saber Khai (@bbbourb) September 6, 2022

In 2021, Kelce had the lowest receiving yards (1,125) he’s had since 2017, when he totaled 1,038. Last year was his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season, which hasn’t been done by any other tight end in history.

Having said that, I can’t get behind the first half of this tweet. Yes... now that wide receiver Tyreek Hill is gone, I understand the line of thinking behind Kelce getting more attention. But at the same time, Hill was targeted 159 times in 2021. You have to imagine that means more targets for Kelce — and we can’t underestimate head coach Andy Reid’s ability to scheme him open.

So... yes, the ball will be spread around. But you can bank on Kelce getting at least 1,000 yards for the seventh consecutive season.

By mid-season, Isiah Pacheco will be the No. 1 running back

Pacheco will be RB1 by mid-season. — Something Profound (@Caulifornia1) September 6, 2022

This seems to be a popular take amongst Chiefs Kingdom — and I get it. I can’t recall ever seeing this much hype for a seventh-round pick.

Nonetheless, I believe this hype is warranted.

Albeit in limited action, it’s easy to see why fans are hyped about Pacheco. The Rutgers product displays great burst and balance — along with a level of physicality.

Will he surpass Clyde Edwards-Helaire to become the starter? It’s possible.

If there’s one thing we know about Reid and his running backs, it’s that he’s going to roll with the hot hand. Edwards-Helaire is clearly the main guy right now, but the other backs will all get opportunities.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Fans are crazy to think the Chiefs will mollywomp the Cardinals

We as a fan base are being extremely homerish to think we going to mollywomp the Cards in AZ — Henny (@ShaneKHennessy) September 7, 2022

Every fan base has its fair share of homers —- and when your team has been as successful as the Chiefs have been over the past four years, can you really blame them?

However, I don’t think it’s wild to predict that the Chiefs to blow the doors off the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

We already know the Cardinals will be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins — and defensive end J.J. Watt, tight end Zach Ertz, wideout Rondale Moore (and others) are all questionable for Sunday’s contest.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be entering this game fully healthy.