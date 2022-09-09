Eric Bieniemy ‘fired up’ to showcase a new-look Chiefs’ offense in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense will look different in 2022; its coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, knows this as well as anyone.

He doesn't seem to be bothered by it.

Bieniemy is entering his fifth season as the team's OC, but this one will feature a collection of fresh faces looking to fill the void left by offseason departures. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is no longer in Kansas City. Neither is running back Darrel Williams, wide receiver Byron Pringle or Demarcus Robinson.

When asked on Thursday what he expects to see from this new-look Chiefs offense, Bieniemy focused more on what the team does have rather than what they've lost.

"We've got all five of our guys coming back on the offensive line," Bieniemy told reporters. "We've still got the quarterback right behind center. We've still got a future Hall of Famer at the tight end position. So I think that we're pretty set in a lot of areas. On top of that, Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] has done a hell of a job this offseason. He's had a heck of a camp so we're excited about him."

Discussions have been plentiful this summer regarding how the Kansas City offense will maintain its status as one of the league's premiere units. The Chiefs have never finished worse than sixth in points scored with Bieniemy running the show.

According to him, the team's leaders have done their part to ensure that roster turnover doesn't change those lofty standards.

"I think leadership has been good," Bieniemy noted. "These guys have basically done a great job of teaching the younger guys and our new players how to be a Chief, how we execute, what the standard is, how we perform, and how we handle and conduct ourselves."

While Bieniemy seems pleased with how his players have handled their business over the past several months, he knows that the regular season is its own monster.

"We're really going to find out what type of chemistry we have," he continued. "Because when it's all said and done, yes, we would love to go out there and go 17-0, but that's just being unrealistic. The thing I want to see is: can we play as hard as we can and as fast as we can by having a sense of urgency and a sense of purpose? If we can do that, guess what? I like our chances."