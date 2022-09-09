Arrowheadlines: Frank Clark resolves off-the-field legal matter

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark gets probation, community service in LA gun case | Kansas City Star

Clark pleaded no contest on Thursday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office media spokesman Matt Krasnowski. It was an open plea to the judge. With that, Clark was sentenced to one year of “informal probation” and also must complete 40 hours of volunteer community service. Krasnowski said Clark will be due in court on March 29, 2023, for a hearing where he will have to show proof that he completed his community service. Clark also previously fulfilled a request by the judge to host four free youth football camps, according to Krasnowski. The Chiefs had no comment Thursday, but said coach Andy Reid would be available Friday, per a team spokesman.

2022 NFL QB Power Rankings: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady headline 1-32 list ahead of Week 1 | CBS Sports

1 - Patrick Mahomes KANSAS CITY CHIEFS QB In four years as a starter, he’s averaged almost 38 touchdowns per season. The production is automatic. There’s an inherent streakiness with someone so inclined to off-script play-making, but paired with Andy Reid in Kansas City, Mahomes remains the standard-bearer when it comes to contemporary, anything-goes quarterbacking. If you need a last-minute score, no one is better physically equipped to get it for you.

2023 Super Bowl picks: Our experts predict who ends up in Arizona | Fox Sports

Bucky Brooks: Packers over Chiefs Despite the offseason concerns regarding the Packers’ receiving corps, the loss of an All-Pro wideout helps the team discover a formula that leads to greater playoff success. The combination of a running game built around AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones with a suffocating defense led by a collection of homegrown stars reminds old-school Packers’ fans of the Lombardi era. With Aaron Rodgers always available to bail the team out in a pinch, the new version of the Packers makes life miserable for the rest of the league.

Week 1 NFL Picks Against the Spread | The RInger

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals (+5.5) Starting on November 9, the Cardinals will be featured on HBO’s in-season Hard Knocks. Just for fun, I looked up Arizona’s post-November 9 record over the past three years: it’s 8-16. I don’t know whose idea this was, but given how dysfunctional the Cardinals appeared to be this offseason, my expectations for that series are incredibly high. I think the Chiefs defense could have a rough time in 2022—especially early in the season with rookies like defensive end George Karlaftis and corner Trent McDuffie playing such prominent roles. There’s a scenario where Kyler Murray lights the Chiefs up here. But this Cardinals defense just doesn’t have a lot of talent, and Andy Reid vs. Kliff Kingsbury feels like a significant coaching mismatch. Give me Kansas City. The pick: Chiefs (-5.5)

9 last-minute predictions for 2022 NFL season: Aaron Rodgers wins 3rd straight MVP, Bills win Super Bowl | NFL.com

7) And the additional awards go to ... So Rodgers takes MVP. How about the other major individual honors? Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers Offensive Rookie of the Year: George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Rookie of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions Comeback Player of the Year: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs The toughest one of those was the last one. Reid edges out Josh McDaniels, Mike Tomlin, Mike McDaniel and Kevin O’Connell. I think the Chiefs got significantly worse this offseason with the Tyreek Hill trade. I don’t love the WR replacements. I don’t think Kansas City can run the football. And I have serious questions about the defense. But in a coach and quarterback league, Reid and Patrick Mahomes are a cheat code.

Luke Combs World Tour to Stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | The Mothership

Arrowhead Events, the special events arm of the Kansas City Chiefs, has announced that country music superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will play the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium stage on Saturday, June 10, 2023. His stop in Kansas City is part of a three-continent, 16-country, 35-show tour and is one of 16 stadium shows in North America. It will mark Combs’ first performance at the home of the Chiefs, and he’s scheduled to be joined by special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb. “Luke Combs is one of country music’s premier talents, having exploded on the scene and grown in popularity over the past half-dozen years,” Arrowhead Events President Mark Donovan said. “We’re excited to welcome Luke to GEHA Field for the first time and know he will put on a show for all to remember.”

Defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams now have NFL’s worst record | Field Gulls (Seattle Seahawks SB Nation site)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was marvelous, throwing for just under 300 yards, three passing touchdowns, and rushing for another while stretching the ball over Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner. Just imagine how much more lopsided the score could’ve been if not for four turnovers by the Bills, one of which was a dropped ball by Isaiah McKenzie into the arms of Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis. Sam Martin’s only job on Thursday night was to hold for Tyler Bass’ kicks, as the Rams otherwise forced zero punts. On the Rams’ side, the offensive line was overmatched by the Buffalo defensive line. Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions, was sacked seven times, and was generally flustered by his former teammate Von Miller (who had two of those sacks) and the rest of that Bills defensive front. Sean McVay ran pretty heavily on first downs when the game was close and it was largely ineffective. A 10-10 score at halftime gave way to a Buffalo beatdown that had been in the works early on if not for the turnovers, but Sean McDermott’s group kicked it up several notches and the champs had no response.

Aaron Donald submitted retirement letter to Rams during offseason | NFL.com

By late in the offseason, May 9 to be exact, Aaron Donald appeared to have made up his mind. The rumors that floated around the time of Super Bowl LVI had been swirling, but now he seemed certain. And so the agent for the greatest defensive tackle to ever play sent a letter to the only team Donald’s played for, the Rams, and informed them of his decision to retire, according to several sources informed of the situation. The letter, which has been an unreported secret since it was sent, was on Athletes First letterhead and addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Simply, it stated that Donald had informed the Rams he was retiring effective on May 9. It came with instructions to send it in to the league office. But the letter was never sent to the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin says he’ll be game-time decision but ‘grateful’ for progress from knee injury | ESPN

Godwin suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee in Week 15 last season against the New Orleans Saints. “I don’t have a definitive answer,” Godwin said. “I’m just really grateful to be out there right now.” Godwin suffered the injury Dec. 19 and underwent surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews to repair the ligaments Jan. 3. He returned to practice with his teammates Aug. 5, which included purely individual drills. He began participating in some 7-on-7 work Aug. 16 and 11-on-11 work Aug. 22.

Former Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett sentenced to three months house arrest | ESPN

Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months house arrest, stemming from a December car accident that killed his longtime girlfriend. Everett, sentenced in Loudoun County General District Court, also had his license suspended for six months. He was sentenced to 12 months of house arrest, but had nine months suspended. In July, Everett, 30, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving. He faced up to a year in prison. Everett was initially charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after an investigation determined he was driving 90 miles an hour in a 45 mile an hour zone. He lost control of his Nissan GT-R on the semirural Virginia road, struck a cluster of trees and rolled over. His girlfriend, Olivia Peters, died at a local hospital.

Patrick Mahomes credits Kliff Kingsbury for helping him become the player he is

Kingsbury is entering his fourth season as Arizona’s head coach — which followed six seasons leading the Red Raiders. His two best single-season scoring outputs in Lubbock came in 2015 and 2016, the only two full seasons in which Mahomes was the starter. While Kingsbury obviously would have loved for Mahomes to return for his senior year, he was still an asset to the Chiefs while the team was evaluating how good a quarterback prospect Mahomes would be. Head coach Andy Reid remembers Kingsbury’s words, sharing them with reporters after practice on Wednesday. “Kliff is a tremendous guy,” Reid began. “He loved Patrick, he could tell he’d be a great professional football player — even though the offense was different — but you see that his offense has been very successful and you’ve seen Patrick be very successful. “He was great with it. And I respect his input. It was one of the reasons we went after Patrick as hard as we did.” Reid’s respect for Kingsbury is topped only by that shown by Mahomes, who naturally grew into a close relationship with his college head coach. While we tend to give Reid credit for Mahomes’ development, the quarterback reminded us on Wednesday that Kingsbury also played a huge role. “It’s someone that has taught me a ton,” Mahomes told reporters. “Not only about football, but about life. He got me out of high school, where I was a baseball player trying to play football, basically trying to be on my own... he helped me become who I am today.”

“The young guys excite me and then the young guys terrify me at the same time”#Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub on Week One, saying the youth on this team is superb but also unknown how players will react. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/j8GUcwUHST — Hayley Lewis (@HayleyLewisKSHB) September 8, 2022

