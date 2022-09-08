Chiefs vs. Cardinals Thursday injury report: Arizona adds names to long list

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs begin their season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Frank Clark DE Illness - DNP - - Trey Smith G Shoulder FP FP - - Darian Kinnard OL Elbow - FP - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee FP FP - - Malik Herring DE Abdomen FP FP - - Deon Bush S Foot FP FP - -

Cardinals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Zach Ertz TE Calf LP DNP - - J.J. Watt DE Calf DNP DNP - - Trayvon Mullen CB Toe DNP DNP - - Justin Pugh G Neck LP LP - - Cody Ford OL Ankle - LP - - Jonathan Ward RB Shoulder LP LP - - Rondale Moore WR Hamstring - LP - - Markus Golden DE Toe DNP LP - - Ezekiel Turner LB Shoulder LP LP - - Rodney Hudson C Rest DNP FP - - Aaron Brewer LS Ankle LP FP - -

Some notes

The Chiefs had two new additions to the injury report on Thursday — defensive end Frank Clark (illness) and backup offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (elbow). We have more information on Clark here.

The rest of the Chiefs’ injury report remained the same from Wednesday, with right guard Trey Smith (shoulder), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), defensive end Malik Herring (abdomen) and safety Deon Bush (foot) all listed but practicing fully .

. On Wednesday, Smith-Schuster told reporters he is 100% after battling the knee issue toward the end of training camp and the preseason. More information on that here.

The Cardinals’ already-lengthy injury report got worse on Thursday, with two new additions: wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) and backup offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle). The Cardinals — who are already down wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) — reportedly plan to have Moore undergo an MRI to explore the severity of the injury. Both players were limited .

. To make matters even more troubling for Arizona, tight end Zach Ertz (calf) was downgraded from a limited participant on Wednesday to not participating on Thursday. Defensive end Markus Golden (toe) and long snapper Aaron Brewer (ankle) were all limited after not practicing on Wednesday.

indicating he will play against the Chiefs on Sunday. Defensive end JJ Watt (calf) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) remained out of practice and are “day-to-day.” Starting left guard Justin Pugh (neck) remained limited.

Click here for Wednesday’s injury report.