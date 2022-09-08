Frank Clark misses Thursday’s Chiefs practice due to illness, reportedly resolves off-the-field trouble [UPDATED]

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark will miss Thursday afternoon’s practice due to an illness, according to an announcement from the team ahead of the morning press conference.

Clark practiced fully on Wednesday as the team prepared for its Week 1 away game against the Arizona Cardinals. Last week, Clark also missed Monday and Tuesday’s practices (the only ones open to the media) due to an illness.

In 2019, Clark saw a specialist because he was suffering from an ailment that caused him to lose between 18 and 20 pounds, according to reports at the time.

In late July — during this year’s training camp in St. Joseph — Clark told reporters he cut red meat and alcohol out of his diet, which had been helping him feel healthier.

“Alcohol is a big factor in a lot of things as far as weight,” he said. “It’s all sugar. So at the end of the day, I stopped drinking liquor right after the season, honestly. It was like February. I had got sick. I’ve been having stomach problems, gastrointestinal problems. I haven’t had any since I stopped drinking liquor. Then it kind of started making more sense. As I’m going on, I’m training. I feel my body is responding to me. I’m able to get up, I’m able to work out all times of day, all times of night. And so it was a commitment I made.”

It is important to note that when a player is ill, the Chiefs are not required to reveal their symptoms. So right now, it is unclear whether Clark has a stomach issue or if his illness is related to his July comments. The Chiefs will release another injury report on Thursday afternoon — followed by another one Friday, which will include official injury designations ahead of the game. In addition, a report from The Kansas City Star noted Clark resolved his off-the-field trouble on Thursday.

In 40 regular-season games for the Chiefs from 2019-21, Clark has compiled 88 tackles (63 solo) and 18.5 sacks. A key cog in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV championship run, the defensive end has been selected to three straight Pro Bowls.