Chiefs go into Week 1 as 6-point favorites over the Cardinals

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 1 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is a 6-point favorite in the game.

Last season, Kansas City finished with a 12-5 record that gave them the AFC’s second postseason seed. After the Chiefs notched playoff victories against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals dealt Kansas City a 27-24 overtime loss in the AFC Championship — a game in which the Chiefs had been favored by a touchdown.

In 2021, the Cardinals finished the season 11-7 before falling to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the postseason’s Wild Card round. Arizona had entered that contest as a 3.5-point underdog.

The game will feature two of the league’s most highly-paid quarterbacks. In 2020, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year extension that could pay him over $500 million. In late July, Arizona’s Kyler Murray signed a five-year contract extension worth $230 million — including more than $189 million guaranteed.