Chiefs vs. Cardinals Wednesday injury report: Chiefs fully healthy entering Week 1

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs begin their season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Trey Smith
|G
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Malik Herring
|DE
|Abdomen
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Foot
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Rodney Hudson
|C
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Markus Golden
|DE
|Toe
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|J.J. Watt
|DE
|Calf
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Trayvon Mullen
|CB
|Toe
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Pugh
|G
|Neck
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|Calf
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jonathan Ward
|RB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Zeke Turner
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Aaron Brewer
|LS
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs had four players on the injury report — right guard Trey Smith (shoulder), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), defensive end Malik Herring (abdomen) and safety Deon Bush (foot) — but all four players were full participants.
- On Wednesday, Smith-Schuster told reporters he is 100% after battling the knee issue toward the end of training camp and the preseason. More information on that here.
- The Cardinals had a lengthier injury list that included four key players — center (and familiar face) Rodney Hudson (rest), defensive end Markus Golden (toe), defensive end JJ Watt (calf) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) — who weren’t practicing. Watt and Mullen are “day-to-day.”
- Another five players, including left guard Justin Pugh (neck) and tight end Zach Ertz (calf), were limited. Hudson, Pugh and Ertz are considered game-time decisions, according to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
