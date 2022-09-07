 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Cardinals Wednesday injury report: Chiefs fully healthy entering Week 1

Kansas City begins its season by heading to Arizona.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs begin their season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Trey Smith G Shoulder FP - - -
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee FP - - -
Malik Herring DE Abdomen FP - - -
Deon Bush S Foot FP - - -

Cardinals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Rodney Hudson C Rest DNP - - -
Markus Golden DE Toe DNP - - -
J.J. Watt DE Calf DNP - - -
Trayvon Mullen CB Toe DNP - - -
Justin Pugh G Neck LP - - -
Zach Ertz TE Calf LP - - -
Jonathan Ward RB Shoulder LP - - -
Zeke Turner LB Shoulder LP - - -
Aaron Brewer LS Ankle LP - - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs had four players on the injury report — right guard Trey Smith (shoulder), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), defensive end Malik Herring (abdomen) and safety Deon Bush (foot) — but all four players were full participants.
  • On Wednesday, Smith-Schuster told reporters he is 100% after battling the knee issue toward the end of training camp and the preseason. More information on that here.
  • The Cardinals had a lengthier injury list that included four key players — center (and familiar face) Rodney Hudson (rest), defensive end Markus Golden (toe), defensive end JJ Watt (calf) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) — who weren’t practicing. Watt and Mullen are “day-to-day.”
  • Another five players, including left guard Justin Pugh (neck) and tight end Zach Ertz (calf), were limited. Hudson, Pugh and Ertz are considered game-time decisions, according to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

