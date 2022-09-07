Chiefs vs. Cardinals Wednesday injury report: Chiefs fully healthy entering Week 1

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs begin their season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Trey Smith G Shoulder FP - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee FP - - - Malik Herring DE Abdomen FP - - - Deon Bush S Foot FP - - -

Cardinals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Rodney Hudson C Rest DNP - - - Markus Golden DE Toe DNP - - - J.J. Watt DE Calf DNP - - - Trayvon Mullen CB Toe DNP - - - Justin Pugh G Neck LP - - - Zach Ertz TE Calf LP - - - Jonathan Ward RB Shoulder LP - - - Zeke Turner LB Shoulder LP - - - Aaron Brewer LS Ankle LP - - -

Some notes