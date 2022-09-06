Week 1 AP NFL Power Rankings: The Bills are poised to make a run

As the great Fabrizio Romano (soccer fans get the reference) would say: HERE WE GO.

After an offseason arms race like one that has never been seen before in the NFL, we finally get to see what every single team is made of.

Will the player additions and losses really make that much of a difference? Will NFL teams continue to live and die by great coaching and great quarterback play?

Time will tell.

Before we crack on with the rankings, I just want to say that I do have to question the NFL schedulers: Why oh why, do they always schedule awesome matchups in Week 1!?

Hear me out — we've been starved of pro football for so long that we would all have happily sat down and watched the Geno Smith-led Seahawks against the "Washington Whatever-They're-Calleds" this Sunday. I've never truly understood it.

Anyways, small rant over — let's get on to these rankings.

This week's voters were Ron Kopp Jr, Jared Sapp, Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Talon Graff, Bryan Stewart and myself.

1. Buffalo Bills

Will this be the year Buffalo finally wins something other than the preseason-hype title?

2. Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald is hoping the next time he wields things in both hands, the items will be two Lombardi trophies.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

A fairly uneventful offseason I would say...

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tom Brady retirement/non-retirement question dominated the headlines early in the offseason. Time will tell if "Tampa Tom" made the right decision.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

The perennial preseason favorites will be hoping to finally live up to the advertising.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

They started 26th in these rankings last season and ended up going to the Super Bowl. The NFL is mad.

7. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is apparently on a "whole 'nother level," according to Sammy Watkins; Watkins also believes in lizard people.

8. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are being slept on by waaaaaay too many folks. They are right up there with the best the AFC has to offer.

9. San Francisco 49ers

...and so the Trey Lance era begins in San Francisco.

10. Philadelphia Eagles

From No. 2 to No. 53, the Eagles have the most loaded roster in the NFL. Unfortunately for them, it won't matter if No. 1 doesn't play well.

11. Dallas Cowboys

Losing Tyler Smith so late in the offseason was a killer.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

The offense should be excellent. However, the defense — in particular — the secondary will be so, so bad.

13. Denver Broncos

Broncos Country, let's ride. So corny.

14. Tennessee Titans

I cannot believe they let AJ Brown go. Madness.

15. Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray got paid.

16. Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson could be a devastating combo this season.

17. Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ryan moving to the Colts could be the move of the offseason.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

Finally, no more "Big Ben" in Pittsburgh — but will the next quarterback be better than last year?

19. New England Patriots

Does anyone fear the Patriots anymore?

20. New Orleans Saints

The Honey Badger in New Orleans is a perfect fit.

21. Miami Dolphins

Tyreek has talked you up, Tua. Now, show us that you're the right man for the job.

22. Carolina Panthers

Who'd have thought that Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold would be battling out for the Panthers' starting job?

23. Washington Commanders

They might have a new name, but I doubt it will bring newly found optimism. Certainly a middle-of-the-road team.

24. Detroit Lions

Everyone must be rooting for this team after Hard Knocks.

25. Cleveland Browns

For obvious reasons, a lot of people will be rooting against the Browns this season.

26. New York Jets

Jets fans are hoping Zach Wilson, like his style, will get better with age.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

This team could be competitive in a terrible division.

28. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are a perfect example of how quickly thought-to-be dynasties can fall apart.

29. Atlanta Falcons

Marcus Mariota can be a fun watch at times. Equally, he will be a dreadful watch at others,

30. New York Giants

Old friend Mike Kafka will be trying his hardest to make Daniel Jones a serviceable quarterback. Good luck.

31. Houston Texans

Is there anything to get excited about in Houston?

32. Chicago Bears

I would not be surprised if the Bears are the first pick announced in Kansas City next April.