Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Mecole Hardman will have 1,000 yards and make the Pro Bowl

Mecole +1000 rec yds & Pro Bowl selection pic.twitter.com/NnsCAQOjq5 — Sebastián Málaga (@SebastianMalag9) August 31, 2022

It’s fantasy football draft season, so people are trying to figure out the pecking order of Kansas City’s wide receiver room. Well... good luck with that — because I don’t even think the Chiefs know. At wide receiver, 2022 will be the epitome of sharing the wealth.

That said, there’s still going to be a hierarchy of targets. It’s safe to assume Travis Kelce will lead everyone in targets, catches and yards.

After Kelce, I feel confident in saying Juju Smith-Schuster will be the next in line. We’re talking about a guy who has had a 1,400-yard season — and he’s on a one-year, prove-it deal.

Here’s where it gets murky: you can also make a solid case for Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore — but Hardman has the advantage of familiarity. For that reason, I’ll say it’s possible Hardman could eclipse the 1,000 yard mark in 2022.

Ronald Jones will be a 1,000-yard rusher

Ronald Jones is a 1,000 yard rusher this year — Drew Porter (@DrewporterNet) August 31, 2022

Heading into the final preseason contest against the Green Bay Packers, there was plenty of chatter about running back Ronald Jones. Fans and media were questioning whether the former USC running would make the final 53-man roster.

In that last game, Jones did enough to warrant a spot, running for 43 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) on eight carries.

“It looks like he was starting to get it down the stretch,” said head coach Andy Reid. “Good football player.’’

But will he get 1,000 yards? I highly doubt it — for multiple reasons.

First, Clyde Edwards-Helaire will begin the year as the No. 1 running back.

Second, the running back room is very deep; there will be a lot of mouths to feed.

Third, we all love Reid — but we also know that at times, he cannot remain committed to the running game. And let’s be honest: as long as Patrick Mahomes is at quarterback, this team will always pass first.

Andrew Wylie is not good enough to start 17 games

Andrew Wylie is not good enough to start 17 games this season, let alone the playoffs. — Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana) September 1, 2022

This is a fair assessment from our very own Rocky Magaña.

Kansas City’s right tackle has never started an entire season in his career, so I understand the concern. But I will say this: it helps that the Chiefs have four Pro Bowl-caliber linemen to Wylie’s left.

Wylie also isn’t on quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blind side. Mahomes will be able to see the pressure coming from the right side — and he is one of the league’s best escape artists.

Pass rushing is still a huge problem

Pass-rush is still a huge problem — Eddie (@Piefan83) August 31, 2022

If you had to pick one area of weakness on this team, the pass-rushing unit would be a reasonable answer. But I still wouldn’t call it a huge problem.

If you had asked me a few months ago, I might have agreed. But now that the team has brought in veteran Carlos Dunlap, the line has more stability.

Still, the team will need production from rookie George Karlaftis — and with his relentless motor, I expect him to get 7-9 sacks.

Here’s the major question: how much production will we see from Frank Clark? He’s in great shape — which is a good sign. We’ll just have to wait and see.