Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final injury report: 3 Chiefs questionable as they head to Tampa

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official designations for Sunday’s game:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mike Danna DE Calf DNP LP LP OUT Joshua Kaindoh DE Illness - - DNP QUEST Harrison Butker K Left Ankle LP DNP DNP QUEST Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Abdomen LP DNP LP QUEST Mecole Hardman WR Heel DNP LP LP - Andrew Wylie T Hip FP FP FP - Ronald Jones RB Illness DNP DNP FP - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder FP FP FP - Chris Jones DT Personal DNP FP FP -

Buccaneers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Akiem Hicks DE Foot DNP DNP DNP OUT Breshad Perriman WR Knee/Hamstring DNP DNP DNP DOUBT Russell Gage WR Hamstring LP LP DNP QUEST Julio Jones WR Knee/Res LP LP DNP QUEST Donovan Smith OT Elbow LP LP LP QUEST Chris Godwin WR Hamstring/Rest LP DNP LP QUEST Lavonte David ILB Rest - - DNP - Tom Brady QB Right finger FP FP FP - Logan Hall DE Groin LP FP FP -

Some notes

The Chiefs have ruled out just one player for Sunday Night Football: defensive end Mike Danna (calf), who missed last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Danna logged two limited practices to end the week, so perhaps with the added day of rest following Sunday night, he could make his return for Week 5’s Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

just one player for Sunday Night Football: defensive end Mike Danna (calf), who missed last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Danna logged two practices to end the week, so perhaps with the added day of rest following Sunday night, he could make his return for Week 5’s Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Three Chiefs are questionable: kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle), defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (illness) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen). On Friday, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Butker would be a game-time decision.

kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle), defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (illness) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen). On Friday, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Butker would be a game-time decision. Should Butker not be able to play, the Chiefs will turn to practice-squad kicker Matthew Wright. Look for Justin Watson or Skyy Moore to see added time if Valdes-Scantling is unable to go.

Running back Ronald Jones (illness) was back to a full participant on Friday. He will be available to play should the Chiefs choose to make him active for the game.

on Friday. He will be available to play should the Chiefs choose to make him active for the game. The Buccaneers will be without defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot), who is officially out. It’s likely they also be without wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamsting), who is officially doubtful .

It’s likely they also be without wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamsting), who is officially . Left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and three wide receivers — Chris Godwin (hamstring/rest), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) — are all questionable for the game.

for the game. Godwin’s possible return is something to watch, as he is one of quarterback Tom Brady’s most reliable receivers — and one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL. The fact that he was limited on Friday after missing Thursday may be a sign that he could indeed play on Sunday night. Gage and Jones missed practice on Friday.

For Thursday’s injury report, click here.