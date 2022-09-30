In Week 4, Chiefs fans’ confidence falls hard

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we learn that Chiefs fans are pretty angry with how things went in Indianapolis last Sunday.

Chiefs fans’ confidence

Two weeks ago, Chiefs fans’ confidence in the team peaked at 99%. After the the team’s narrow victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, it fell to 96%. Now following an ugly loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, it has plummeted to 59%.

Biggest blame for loss in Indianapolis

Chiefs fans think special teams play was the primary cause of the loss to the Colts — although one in three blame the team’s offensive play-calling.

Tyreek Hill’s replacement

Just three in five Chiefs fans think the team has done enough to fill the hole left by trading the team’s top wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay

Still... about three in four Kansas City fans think the Chiefs will prevail over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football this weekend.

NFL Week 4 picks

NFL fans from across the country feel the same way. They also think the Chiefs will advance to 3-1 in Week 4.

Bills are the AFC’s top team

But fans nationwide also think that the Buffalo Bills are the AFC’s best team.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.