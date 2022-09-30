Creed Humphrey feels Chiefs’ O-line needs to get back to execution

The Kansas City Chiefs made rebuilding their offensive line a top priority after their Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

While there are some in the league who are not impressed by the “new-look” offensive line, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey knows that even after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, his O-line can regroup and dominate.

“Everybody’s really motivated right now. Everybody’s executing well in practice and we’re practicing with intent which is very good right now,” relayed Humphrey.

Humphrey says the team is poised to return to its winning ways.

“Everybody’s been fired up and really focused and just ready to go out there and try to change that and get back to winning,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey declared that while the Colts and the Bucs may not have much in common schematically, the end goal remains the same: execution at every position.

“Their schemes aren’t really too similar, but for us, it’s just about executing,” he said. “That’s what it is for us. We’re going to go out there and make sure we execute better this week.

After a week of uncertainty surrounding where the teams will play, one thing is for certain; a tough matchup awaits the Chiefs in Tampa. Creed Humphrey knows this to be true.

“[The Bucs are] really a mixture of talent and scheme. They have a good defense, for sure, very talented players – whether that’s the D-line, the linebackers, the secondary, they have talented players all throughout.

“And their [defensive staff members] do a great job with their schemes too, so it’s going to be a tough challenge for us. But, we’re excited to get after it.”