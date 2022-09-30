Arrowheadlines: Skyy Moore to continue returning punts

The latest

Skyy Moore to continue returning punts

It sounds like the #Chiefs will stick with rookie punt returner/wide receiver Skyy Moore on Sunday night ... they like him and want to develop him. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 29, 2022

And he has the support of his teammates

“You just let them know that you have their back no matter what.”



- Clyde Edwards-Helaire on his message to Skyy Moore after the muffed punt early in the game. He spoke at length about how the guys always try to lift each other up after moments like that. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 28, 2022

NFL Week 4 Picks Against the Spread | The Ringer

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1.5) As outlined in the Colts section above, the Chiefs gave that game away in Week 3. There is no reason to draw any big conclusions from that performance. It was a complete fluke—one of those games where anything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. I’ll admit that the Chiefs offense looks different without Tyreek Hill, but they’re second in EPA per drive through three weeks. They’ll be fine. The Bucs defense has played great, but unlike the Chiefs, their offense actually is a legit concern. Would you believe that they rank 31st in EPA per drive—ahead of only the Colts? I still think Tampa Bay will be fine once it gets some injured players back, but in the short term, the Bucs could have some issues. The pick: Chiefs (-1.5)

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Houston goes offense, Detroit targets defense with each of their two first-round picks | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jaelyn Duncan OL MARYLAND • SR • 6’6” / 320 LBS Kansas City’s offensive tackle situation is similar to Tennessee’s. The Chiefs need a right tackle, but it is not unreasonable to think they could also be in the market for a left tackle. The team and Brown were far apart in contract negotiations, and it becomes counter-productive to franchise tag him a second time.

Travis Kelce player props odds, tips and betting trends for Week 4 | Chiefs vs. Buccaneers | Chiefs Wire

Travis Kelce Week 4 Player Props Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 8:20 PM Date: October 2, 2022 Receiving Yards Prop: Over 66.5 (-115) Kelce Receiving Stats and Trends Kelce averages 76.7 receiving yards, 10.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday. Kelce has collected more than 66.5 receiving yards in one out of three games this year. Kelce has an average receiving yards prop total of 459.3. But he accumulates 382.6 less yards per game than that. In one of three games this season, Kelce has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet. Kelce has had a touchdown catch in two of three games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

The NFL’s Top Head Coaching Candidates for 2023 | SI

Eric Bieniemy, Offensive Coordinator, ChiefsThere remains optimism around Bieniemy eventually landing a head coaching gig, though time might start to run out on the 53-year-old offensive coordinator. Bieniemy surfaced in our consciousness this year because of an on-field disagreement with Patrick Mahomes, which I actually find to be a positive. It seems to reflect his competitiveness and willingness to challenge a great quarterback.

Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken to hospital with head and neck injuries | ESPN

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital with head and neck injuries suffered on a second-quarter sack in Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit the back of his head on the ground when he was sacked by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou, and his arms appeared to seize up almost immediately. He remained on the field for roughly 10 minutes before he was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away. The Dolphins said shortly before halftime that he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities at the hospital, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. After the game, they said Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital Thursday night and travel back to Miami with the team. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa called for him when he went down. “I could tell it wasn’t the same guy that I was used to seeing,” McDaniel said. “It was a scary moment. He was evaluated for a concussion. He’s in the concussion protocol, but he’s being discharged.

Players selected to ‘Pro Bowl Games’ will be required to attend barring a medical issue | NFL.com

The NFL’s changes to the Pro Bowl called for an amended agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association. The biggest notable point agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA: Players selected for The Pro Bowl Games will be required to attend, barring a medical issue, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. The flag football game will be a 7-on-7 showdown, meaning no linemen will be involved. The linemen will still have something to do, of course, with the agreement listing skill events also taking place at the stadium, but without specific details. Those players will be required to participate in a skill event on Sunday of Pro Bowl week in lieu of the game.

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley on return to form: ‘This is the guy I know’ | ESPN

Barkley is second in the NFL with 317 yards rushing and two touchdowns on a healthy 6.0 yards per carry. “Yeah, not to be arrogant, but when you see plays like when I went back and watched film on the touchdown run I had on Monday, making that jump cut inside a hole, making those two guys miss and finding a way to score, those are plays where it just puts a smile on your face when you’re like, ‘That is the guy I know,’” Barkley said on Thursday of his 36-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Steve Spagnuolo on Tom Brady: ‘He is the same threat he’s always been’

As he continued speaking to reporters, Spagnuolo clarified that he still has a lot to learn about how to best use this particular defense. “I always want to be at gear 10 on Day 1, but I’m realistic enough to know in this league, it takes a little time,” Spagnuolo noted. “I’ve always said it takes the first quarter of the season to figure out what you have in players and where you should put them. We have a couple, three pieces missing... but the guys that have stepped up have done a nice job.” If the season’s first quarter is a benchmark, then the Chiefs have one more game in that stretch: Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady. Brady leads an offense that has failed to produce like we are accustomed to seeing from his units, but Spagnuolo doesn’t see Brady being the reason for that slow start. “Normally, you’d see a drop off in arm strength or they don’t throw it to the sideline... not so with Tom,” Spagnuolo described of the difference between Brady and other veteran quarterbacks. “I think he’s throwing the ball as good as he ever has, he’s as accurate as he ever has been, and he is still throwing the ball deep. He has always been one to sit in the pocket, on the spot, rely on his arm strength — that hasn’t changed... he’s the same threat he has always been, in my opinion.”

A tweet to make you think

Add Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) to the list of those not practicing. DT Chris Jones, whose Wednesday absence was not injury-related, was back to work Thursday. https://t.co/QfUFfxHFym — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 29, 2022

