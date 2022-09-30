Madden Simulation: Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, again

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady put on a clinic, Skyy Moore had a big night and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs scored a combined 38 points in the fourth quarter. Well, at least that is what happened in the EA Universe.

Due to Mecole Hardman's heel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling showing up on the injury report this week, Moore became a reliable target for Mahomes. Moore was lined up in the slot majority of the game and caught two big passes — one led to a touchdown run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the other a field goal. Then, early in the fourth quarter, Moore had two big catches that led to a Hardman touchdown to go up seven points.

Moore caught the game-winning touchdown pass which was a 73-yard bomb from Mahomes with only eight seconds remaining. Moore's speed and hands were definitely on showcase throughout the game as he finished the game with 191 yards.

Travis Kelce might not have caught a touchdown pass this game, but he was Mahomes' first look to get first downs when needed. Kelce racked up 122 yards on nine catches.

The fourth quarter was absolutely insane. A total of 38 points were scored, and 21 were scored with under a minute left in the game.

Final score: Chiefs 38, Buccaneers 34

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 35/46, 404 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Tom Brady 32/40, 399 yards, 3 TD

Leonard Fournette 18 att, 64 yards, 1 TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 17 att, 115 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 9 rec, 122 yards

Sky Moore 9 rec, 191 yards, 1 TD

Mike Evans 8 rec, 113 yards, 1 TD

Mecole Hardman 6 rec, 16 yards, 2 TD

Chirs Godwin 5 rec, 91 yards

Leo Chenal 12 total, 7 solo

Nick Bolton 13 total, 4 solo, 1 TFL

Antoine Winfield Jr. 14 total, 4 solo, 3 TFL, 1 Sack

Darius Harris 6 total, 3 solo, 1 Sack

In Week 5, the Chiefs will be at home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium hosting the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. Before that, we’ll check out how that game would play out in the EA Universe.