Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Thursday injury report: Chris Godwin gets a rest day

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Ronald Jones RB Illness DNP DNP - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Abdomen LP DNP - - Harrison Butker K Left Ankle LP DNP - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel DNP LP - - Mike Danna DE Calf DNP LP - - Andrew Wylie T Hip FP FP - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder FP FP - - Chris Jones DT Personal DNP FP - -

Buccaneers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Chris Godwin WR Hamstring/Rest LP DNP - - Breshad Perriman WR Knee/Hamstring DNP DNP - - Akiem Hicks DT Foot DNP DNP - - Donovan Smith T Elbow LP LP - - Russell Gage WR Hamstring LP LP - - Julio Jones WR Knee LP LP - - Tom Brady QB Right Finger FP FP - - Logan Hall DL Groin LP FP - -

Some notes

Two Chiefs were held out of practice on Thursday — one was expected, in placekicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) and one was not-so-expected, in wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen).

on Thursday — one was expected, in placekicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) and one was not-so-expected, in wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen). Two key defensive players for the Chiefs returned to the field Thursday in defensive tackle Chris Jones (personal) and defensive end Mike Danna (calf). We have more on their returns and their importance to the team here.

It is worth noting that Danna and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) were limited .

. The changes for the Buccaneers Thursday were an upgrade for rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin), who was a full participant and tracking to play, whereas wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring/rest) was held out . Godwin’s possible return is something to watch, as he is one of quarterback Tom Brady’s most reliable receivers — and one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL.

and tracking to play, whereas wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring/rest) was . Godwin’s possible return is something to watch, as he is one of quarterback Tom Brady’s most reliable receivers — and one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL. Left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and wide receivers Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) stayed limited. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot) remained out of practice.

