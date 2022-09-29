2 important Chiefs players returned to the practice field on Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field on Thursday as they continued to prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Earlier in the day, the league announced that the game would still take place in Tampa, Florida, despite the impact of Hurricane Ian on the region.

Thurdsay’s workout out was marked by the return of two of the team’s key defensive players: defensive end Mike Danna and defensive tackle Chris Jones. Danna injured his calf near the end of Kansas City’s Week 2 Thursday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones was absent from Wednesday’s practice, and his status was listed as “not injury related” on the team’s official injury report.

Pro Football Focus has Jones with the team lead in quarterback pressures with 14. Danna is third behind defensive end George Karlaftis (10) with eight.

Kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) were held out of practice after having their participation limited on Wednesday.

“He had a real good day [Wednesday],” said special teams coordinator Dave Toub. “He came out and he kicked and then the other kid (Matthew Wright) did well, too, so we still got to wait and see. [Butker’s] just a little sore [Thursday], so we’re not going to kick him [Thursday]. We’re trying to get him ready for the game, so we’re just going to listen to the trainers — whatever they say, we’re going to do it, and it’s going to come down right to the end, until we have to make that decision: who is going to be up and down.”

If Valdes-Scantling is unable to play in the game, that would likely mean the Chiefs would turn to Justin Watson or rookie Skyy Moore for more offensive snaps. Running back Ronald Jones did not work for the second straight day due to illness.

The Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week will be posted to Arrowhead Pride later Thursday afternoon.