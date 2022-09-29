AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with the Miami Dolphins on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The new darlings of the AFC East put their unbeaten record on the line against the defending AFC champions on their home turf. Which will matter more? The momentum that Miami established with its 21-19 defeat of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — or the fact that the Bengals can little afford to fall to 1-3 in the AFC North?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 22-24-2

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (3-0) at Bengals (1-2)? This poll is closed 44% Dolphins (39 votes)

55% Bengals (48 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now