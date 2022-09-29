 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 4

The Chiefs play the Buccaneers on SNF — but the action opens with the Dolphins and the Bengals on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with the Miami Dolphins on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The new darlings of the AFC East put their unbeaten record on the line against the defending AFC champions on their home turf. Which will matter more? The momentum that Miami established with its 21-19 defeat of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — or the fact that the Bengals can little afford to fall to 1-3 in the AFC North?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 22-24-2

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (3-0) at Bengals (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 44%
    Dolphins
    (39 votes)
  • 55%
    Bengals
    (48 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Total 22-24-2

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 - Stan Nelson 10 6 0 0.6250
2 1 Talon Graff 27 20 1 0.5729
2 2 John Dixon 27 20 1 0.5729
2 6 Jared Sapp 27 20 1 0.5729
5 - Ricko Mendoza 9 7 0 0.5625
5 - Dakota Watson 9 7 0 0.5625
7 2 Ron Kopp Jr. 26 21 1 0.5521
7 6 Stephen Serda 26 21 1 0.5521
9 2 Bryan Stewart 25 22 1 0.5313
9 6 Kramer Sansone 25 22 1 0.5313
11 10 Pete Sweeney 23 24 1 0.4896
12 11 Matt Stagner 22 24 1 0.4787
13 9 Rocky Magaña 22 25 1 0.4688
14 - Zach Gunter 7 9 0 0.4375
15 - Nate Christensen 6 10 0 0.3750
15 - Maurice Elston 6 10 0 0.3750
15 - Conner Helm 6 10 0 0.3750
18 - Price Carter 5 11 0 0.3125

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride