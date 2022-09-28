 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Wednesday injury report: Chris Jones’ absence not injury related

In Week 4, Kansas City is going... somewhere... to play Tampa Bay on Sunday.

By Pete Sweeney
Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Ronald Jones RB Illness DNP - - -
Mecole Hardman WR Heel DNP - - -
Chris Jones DT NIR DNP - - -
Mike Danna DE Calf DNP - - -
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Abdomen LP - - -
Harrison Butker K Left Ankle LP - - -
Andrew Wylie T Hip FP - - -
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder FP - - -

Buccaneers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Breshad Perriman WR Knee/Hamstring DNP - - -
Akiem Hicks DE Foot DNP - - -
Donovan Smith OT Elbow LP - - -
Russell Gage WR Hamstring LP - - -
Chris Godwin WR Hamstring LP - - -
Julio Jones WR Knee LP - - -
Logan Hall DE Groin LP - - -
Tom Brady QB Right finger FP - - -

Some notes

