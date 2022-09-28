Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Wednesday injury report: Chris Jones’ absence not injury related

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Ronald Jones
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DT
|NIR
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Calf
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Abdomen
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Left Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|Hip
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Buccaneers
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Knee/Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Akiem Hicks
|DE
|Foot
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Donovan Smith
|OT
|Elbow
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Russell Gage
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Logan Hall
|DE
|Groin
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Tom Brady
|QB
|Right finger
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- We expected the absences of defensive end Mike Danna (calf), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) and running back Ronald Jones (illness), but the absence of defensive tackle Chris Jones came as a surprise.
- Jones’ status was listed on the report as not injury related, which may raise some eyebrows stemming from the closing circumstances of the team’s Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
- Kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) was limited in his return to practice. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) was also limited but I would anticipate Valdes-Scantling to be a better bet to play than Butker.
- Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot) missed practice for the Buccaneers.
- Four key offensive players were limited in left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and three wide receivers: wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring). Second-round defensive end Logan Hall (groin) was also limited.
