Chris Jones, 3 other Chiefs miss practice on Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was not spotted at Wednesday practice during the team’s brief media look as the team began its preparation for Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In what was new territory for him, Jones has been the subject of some negative headlines this week after his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was the final straw in a wretched Chiefs loss in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones appeared to say something to quarterback Matt Ryan after a sack, drawing the flag.

Head coach Andy Reid said he has not yet received an indication from the league regarding what was said.

“It’s a good question, but I’m past it and going forward here,” said Reid. “Chris and I have talked — so I’m not going to get into that part — but he’s pretty honest with me on things. We’ve gotta move forward. The league’s got to do what they do, and if they want to tell me, they’ll tell me.”

Reid also provided several injury updates, with three players out of the mix due to injury or illness on Wednesday.

“Michael Danna won’t practice [Wednesday] with the calf,” started Reid. “Mecole Hardman has a heel contusion he’s been battling through. We’re going to sit him down [Wednesday]. And then I think he’s going to be OK, but we’re just going to rest that thing [Wednesday]. Ronald Jones is sick, so we’re going to send him home, get him out of there. Other than that, Harrison Butker will go ahead and do a little bit [on Wednesday] and we’ll just play it by ear with that as we go. Everybody else is practicing.”

Danna injured his calf near the end of the Chiefs’ Week 2 Thursday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and he has not practiced since. Hardman has been working through his heel injury since the same game.

“I think the heel was affecting him a little bit this past week,” said Reid of Hardman. “Up to that point, I thought he was playing fast and running the stuff he was supposed to run and doing that.”

Butker returning to practice Wednesday for the first time since Week 1 is a good sign, but it is still unclear if he will be ready for Sunday. If he can’t play, the Chiefs will turn to new practice squad kicker Matthew Wright.

Your photographic proof that Harrison Butker is back to practice today. He split the kicks with Matthew Wright. Looked good in limited reps. pic.twitter.com/xbWfeNhnwz — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 28, 2022

“I don’t know other than his workout out here,” said Reid about why the Chiefs had chosen Wright. “I haven’t been in a game with him — but he had a good workout [Tuesday], and you hope that transfers in. He does have some experience, so Dave [Toub] took a look at that, too.”

It is also worth noting the Chiefs will once again be without tight end Blake Bell (out until at least Week 5) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (out until at least Week 6). They remain on injured reserve.

The Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week will be posted right here on Arrowhead Pride on Wednesday afternoon.