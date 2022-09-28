Chiefs make 2 more roster moves on Wednesday

After the Kansas City Chiefs made several roster moves on Tuesday, friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest has reported two more on Wednesday: the team has activated practice-squad defensive back Nazeeh Johnson to the 53-man roster, while re-signing linebacker Elijah Lee to the practice squad.

The Chiefs have added CB Nazeeh Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. He takes the spot freed when the team released LB Elijah Lee.



Lee has returned on the practice squad and joins new K Matthew Wright. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 28, 2022

Starting Tuesday with 53 players on the active roster and 14 on the practice squad, the Chiefs first released Kansas City-area native Lee — a vested veteran who therefore didn’t have to pass through waivers — from the active roster and signed defensive tackle Cortez Broughton to the practice squad. Broughton had been released from the team’s Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement on August 5. Both of these moves appeared on Tuesday’s NFL transactions report.

Then we learned that the team intended to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad. That move would leave the Chiefs with 52 on the roster and the practice squad at its full complement of 16. Now with Wednesday’s moves, both the roster and the taxi squad are full.

Lee began the season on the practice squad — from which he was elevated for the Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Then he was activated to the 53-man roster for the next two games. Now it’s likely that Lee will again be elevated to the active roster for at least the next game or two — and now that he’s been signed to a new practice-squad contract, he can be elevated for up to three regular-season games.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney joked on Twitter that Kansas City has “that 55-man roster going.” And that’s exactly what these moves are doing: making it possible for the team to use as many of its young players as possible — while also creating tiny amounts of wiggle room under a very tight salary cap situation.