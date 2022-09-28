Arrowheadlines: Chiefs-Colts game report suggests Chris Jones used ‘disturbing language’ — and Jones responds

The latest

Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there is “no place in professional football” for it. Smith penalized Jones for unsportsmanlike conduct. The source says that Smith, in hindsight, believes he also should have referenced taunting. Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(c) specifically includes the use of “baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams” within the definition of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jones responded with a “cap” emoji from his official Twitter account, suggesting the report was dishonest:

Chiefs QB Mahomes: ‘Growing pains’ don’t excuse offense’s struggles at Indy | KSHB 41

Perhaps no missed opportunity was bigger than overthrowing Valdes-Scantling on the offense’s opening drive when the former Green Bay deep threat had a step on the defense. “I’ve got to hit that, especially in games like this,” Mahomes said. “If I hit that throw, it’s probably a whole different ball game.” Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who said the play-calling is ultimately his responsibility, appreciated Mahomes’ accountability, but he also took his share. “Inevitably, it’s my responsibility to make sure the right things get in at the right times,” Reid said. “That comes strictly on to me ... We’ve got to get the guys into a rhythm. I didn’t think that took place yesterday. It was spurt-y at best.”

Vikings’ stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian | CBS Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said the Vikings’ home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida’s western coast.

Hurricane Ian: If the NFL has to move the Buccaneers-Chiefs game from Tampa Bay, why not New England? | CBS Sports

Gillette Stadium is home of the New England Patriots and was home to Tom Brady for nearly two decades. Sure, there are some fans who are upset at Brady, bitter that he left the team and headed south, but for the most part the fans in those six states still adore him. They idolize him for his skills and feel indebted to him for the six championships he brought the region in his years as a Patriot.

Chiefs partner with nonprofit to provide dental care to over 400 kids | FOX4

Liz Gonzales is a student a in the Independence School District. She had a chipped tooth for three years. Dr. Busch fixed it — just in time for homecoming. They also gave her a filling. “I was actually really excited about that because i wanted to get my tooth fixed before i had to take senior pictures,” Gonzales said. Team Smile started in 2007. Since then, they’ve helped 50,000 kids receive free dental care. It’s safe to say the program took off — just like Jerick McKinnon with a football. “At one point in my life I was that young person,” McKinnon said “So being able to be that shoulder that the youth can lean on, look towards and look up to is definitely that important key.”

EAGLES FLY, CHIEFS FALL IN COLIN COWHERD’S ‘HERD HIERARCHY’ | FOX Sports

3. Kansas City Chiefs Colin’s thoughts: ”Most of that loss to the Colts was special teams. It was a disaster. They muffed a point, they missed an extra point, they had a fake field goal not work, they missed a 34-yard field goal. That’s why they lost the game. But they have 10 offensive touchdowns. Only the Ravens and Lions have more. They have the best sack differential, so they’re getting to the other quarterback. They’re fine. They had a really bad special teams Sunday, and it happens.”

Former Chiefs Super Bowl Starter Signs With AFC Squad | Heavy

Veteran offensive tackle Mike Remmers has signed to the New York Jets practice squad, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri State Broadcaster Art Hains Diagnosed With West Nile Virus | Barrett Sports Media

“He is in critical condition and we are wanting to get him into a specialized research hospital that sees this type of issue more frequently and may have different treatment options,” Hains’s son, Chris, sent in a text Sunday to the Springfield News-Leader. Hains is beloved by the Missouri State community. He’s been called “The Voice of the Bears” and has served as the school’s play-by-play broadcaster for football, basketball and baseball for the last 45 years.

Cincinnati Bengals DBs say they have Eli Apple’s back for matchup with Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins | ESPN

After the Dolphins’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Hill told reporters he owes Apple after their meetings last season when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Apple and the Bengals won both, including in the AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LVI. “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you, boy. I owe you. I’m here. The Cheetah is here. That’s it,” Hill said.

Colts surge in NFL power rankings after an upset win over Chiefs | Indianapolis Star

Frank Schwab, Yahoo: 13th, up 1 spot from last week The Colts can’t worry about how it looked, they needed a win and got it against a good Chiefs team. They get the Titans at home this week and if they win that, they’ll be right back on track in the AFC South. A suddenly huge rematch against the Jaguars comes early, in Week 6.

NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 4: Bengals deal Dolphins first loss; Buccaneers top Chiefs; Packers crush Patriots | Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense couldn’t get much of anything going against a very similar Todd Bowles-led Buccaneers defense in Super Bowl 55. The Bucs have their share of offensive issues around Tom Brady tied to injuries, but they will get a bit reinforced this week with weaponry and blocking to have a more balanced and explosive attack. Kansas City will see more of a compressed passing game again while Tampa Bay sees some expansion to how it usually has operated with the GOAT. Pick: Buccaneers win 24-23.

2022 NFL Week 4 announcer assignments | Audacy

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson ‘looking forward’ to Philadelphia return: ‘I understand that city’ | NFL.com

Pederson said Monday he’s looking forward to his return – no matter the reaction he receives.”My wife and I, our family, we have a lot of great memories back there,” Pederson said, via team transcript. “I spent eight or nine years there, one with [former Eagles head] coach [Andy] Reid and then once obviously as the head coach and brought that city a championship and something to be proud of obviously. “I’m really looking forward to getting back there. I understand that city, I understand that passion for football, but now I’m on the other side. It’s still a long way away. It’s seven days away or six days away, but we have to prepare this week like we have these last couple of weeks. But I’m looking forward to it, to getting back up there. It’s been a great place. We did a lot of good things there and I’m looking forward to hopefully the welcome.”

Former Vikings, Colts CB Xavier Rhodes signing with Bills | NFL.com

With a defensive backfield depleted by injuries, the Buffalo Bills have elicited some help in the form of a three-time former Pro Bowler. The Bills are signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night. Rhodes, who had a visit with the Bills earlier Tuesday, played the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who he had three Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod with.

Los Angeles Chargers LT Rashawn Slater (torn biceps) out for season, LB Joey Bosa (groin) week-to-week | ESPN

Slater will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left biceps tendon and Bosa will be sidelined indefinitely because of a groin injury, according to coach Brandon Staley. “It’s going to be a tough loss for us,” Staley said about Slater, the Bolts’ 13th overall pick in 2021 who earned Pro Bowl recognition as a rookie last season. “We’re going to make sure over the next couple of days that we put good contingency plans in place.”

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett injured shoulder, biceps in one-car crash | ESPN

“Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity,” Berry said in the statement. “Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.” According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth, Ohio, at around 3 p.m. The vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over before coming to a rest. A female passenger who was in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brett Favre scandal explained: The ex-NFL QB is accused of misusing of Mississippi state welfare funds | CBS Sports

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is in hot water for his connection in the Mississippi welfare scandal involving the misappropriation of roughly $77 million. Favre — who has not been criminally charged — has denied knowing that the money he received for different projects was welfare money, but court filings and text messages have shed new light on the situation.

Clay Matthews says he had hoped to finish his career with the Green Bay Packers | ESPN

“I would have loved to finish my career there,” Matthews said Monday as part of a promotional tour for Tide detergent. “Based on my discussions after that 2018 season, I thought we were going to continue moving forward. But yeah the manner in which it did kinda caught me by surprise. Ultimately it is what it is. I had fun in my year in L.A. It was a blast getting to go home and play with some incredible players.”

Film review: The key to what is hurting the Chiefs offensively

What caused the staggering drop in efficiency? After watching the film, I found one sweeping conclusion: the Chiefs were terrible out of 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends). I charted 20 plays out of 12 personnel, and the Chiefs only generated 53 yards of offense. That’s 2.7 YPA. To make matters worse, the Chiefs only had a 40% success rate out of 12 personnel. After so much early-season success out of 12 personnel, why was it such a problem against the Colts? There were many different factors that caused 12 personnel to fail this game.

Chiefs signing kicker Matthew Wright to practice squad

Wright, 26, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent who caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2019 NFL Draft. Wright did not make the Steelers’ 53-man roster, eventually playing in the XFL before finding his way back to Pittsburgh. In three games with the Steelers in 2020, Wright was perfect, making four field goals and seven extra points. Wright’s stint in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars saw more opportunities. In 14 games, Wright was 21 of 24 in field-goal attempts. He made 13 of 15 extra points.

‘Marinated’ takeaways from the Chiefs’ ugly loss in Indianapolis

What’s going on with Patrick Mahomes? John: “We had every indication that the Chiefs were starting to build chemistry on offense. Then we get to this game on Sunday and they seemed to be missing some connections... I think it’s fair to point out the desperation factor the Colts had going into this game... Maybe that is just a better team than we all expected on Sunday. We thought Patrick Mahomes would shred Gus Bradley’s defense on Sunday – but it just didn’t really happen.”

#Chiefs Travis Kelce needs 51 receiving yards to pass Rob Gronkowski (9,286) for 5th-most by a tight end in NFL history pic.twitter.com/LZEYyMoMt9 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 27, 2022

