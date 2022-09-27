Chiefs signing kicker Matthew Wright to practice squad

Another week, another kicker.

Following the release of Matt Amendola, the Kansas City Chiefs have added a new kicker to their practice squad. It’s former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Chiefs are signing former Jaguars K Matthew Wright to their practice squad, per source.



He replaces Matt Ammendola as the insurance to Harrison Butker, who has missed the past two games due to an ankle injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 27, 2022

Wright, 26, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent who caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2019 NFL Draft. Wright did not make the Steelers’ 53-man roster, eventually playing in the XFL before finding his way back to Pittsburgh. In three games with the Steelers in 2020, Wright was perfect, making four field goals and seven extra points.

Wright’s stint in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars saw more opportunities. In 14 games, Wright was 21 of 24 in field-goal attempts. He made 13 of 15 extra points.

The Chiefs signing Wright follows Ammendola’s poor Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts and likely indicates that Harrison Butker may not be quite ready to return for Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he continues to deal with his injured left ankle.