Chiefs release Elijah Lee, bring defensive tackle back to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have released linebacker Elijah Lee, according to the NFL’s official transaction report. Lee immediately becomes a free agent and could sign back with the club’s practice squad.

Lee, 26, did not make the team’s initial 53-man roster but has participated in all three of the Chiefs’ games in 2022 — by practice squad elevation in Week 1 and then as a member of the 53-man roster in Weeks 2 and 3.

Over the three contests, the Blue Springs and Kansas State product accumulated eight defensive snaps (all in Week 1) and 66 total special-teams snaps. He has four tackles on the season.

In another move on Tuesday, the Chiefs brought defensive tackle Cortez Broughton back to the practice squad. Broughton, who originally entered the league as a 2019 seventh-rounder with the Los Angeles Chargers, spent the 2021 season on the Kansas City practice squad and remained with the team through some of the offseason. He was placed on the Active/PUP list on July 26, waived with an injury designation the next day, placed on Reserve/PUP after clearing waivers and finally released with an injury settlement on August 5.