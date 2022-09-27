‘Marinated’ takeaways from the Chiefs’ ugly loss in Indianapolis

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Editors’ Show podcast, Pete Sweeney and John Dixon discussed their marinated takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs' special teams disaster

John: “I get why people are upset about the way the special teams played on Sunday. It is absolutely true that one of the biggest reasons the Chiefs lost this game is because of the special-teams play. What I absolutely disagree with is that Dave Toub should be on the hot seat as a result... It’s not Dave Toub’s fault that his kick returner is a rookie... Rookies play special teams early on to adjust to the speed of the NFL game... There’s a reason that rookies return kicks and sometimes they make mistakes... This was going to happen and it was reasonable that Skyy Moore would make mistakes this season... Neither is it Dave Toub’s fault that Harrison Butker is hurt and they had to sign Matt Ammendola.”

Eric Bieniemy will move on next season

Pete: “I feel like I’m above 90% at this point that one way or another Eric Bieniemy will move on next offseason. It just feels like it’s time and not to say it’s about Sunday’s game... I also don’t think it’s for one specific reason. It just feels like there’s some kind of tension there... I made a list of those Chiefs that may not be here next season — and it’s long. If I don’t think Eric Bieniemy won’t be here that’s just the start of the list. I don’t know [about] Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark, Juan Thornhill, Carlos Dunlap, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. I don’t know if any of these guys will be here next season... I’m starting to think we’ll look back in time at the 2022 season as the real grand transition year for the Chiefs.”

What’s going on with Patrick Mahomes?

John: “We had every indication that the Chiefs were starting to build chemistry on offense. Then we get to this game on Sunday and they seemed to be missing some connections... I think it’s fair to point out the desperation factor the Colts had going into this game... Maybe that is just a better team than we all expected on Sunday. We thought Patrick Mahomes would shred Gus Bradley’s defense on Sunday – but it just didn’t really happen.”

Growing pains in the absence of Tyreek Hill

Pete: “Maybe the Chiefs miss Tyreek Hill — and maybe it’s okay for us to acknowledge that. There was always going to be an adjustment period here to missing one of the most explosive players in the NFL... I’m just wondering if we’re really seeing the growing pains here and you’re thinking well of course they are. When you look forward to next year and JuJu or MVS probably won’t be here, I think the Chiefs have to address this through the draft... The Chiefs are clearly missing that go-to guy after Travis Kelce — and I think it’s fair to admit the Chiefs miss Tyreek Hill right now.”

