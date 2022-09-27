Chiefs-Colts snap counts: Nick Bolton carries the load

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs earned a 20-17 road loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Let’s see how Kansas City used its players in the game.

Starters (offensive): WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Andrew Wylie, TE Travis Kelce, WR Mecole Hardman, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Starters (defensive): DE George Karlaftis, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Chris Jones, DE Frank Clark, LB Nick Bolton, LB Darius Harris, CB Jaylen Watson, CB L’Jarius Sneed, CB Rashad Fenton, S Juan Thornhill and S Justin Reid.

Did not play: QB Chad Henne.

Inactive: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Michael Danna, DE Benton Whitley, DE Joshua Kaindoh and T Darian Kinnard.

Offense All Pass Run Total 60

(100%) 37

(100%) 23

(100%) Orlando Brown Jr. 60

(100%) 37

(100%) 23

(100%) Creed Humphrey 60

(100%) 37

(100%) 23

(100%) Patrick Mahomes 60

(100%) 37

(100%) 23

(100%) Trey Smith 60

(100%) 37

(100%) 23

(100%) Joe Thuney 60

(100%) 37

(100%) 23

(100%) Andrew Wylie 58

(97%) 36

(97%) 22

(96%) Travis Kelce 54

(90%) 36

(97%) 18

(78%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 47

(78%) 33

(89%) 14

(61%) Mecole Hardman 42

(70%) 25

(68%) 17

(74%) JuJu Smith-Schuster 41

(68%) 30

(81%) 11

(48%) Jerick McKinnon 31

(52%) 21

(57%) 10

(43%) Noah Gray 25

(42%) 10

(27%) 15

(65%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 24

(40%) 15

(41%) 9

(39%) Justin Watson 9

(15%) 7

(19%) 2

(9%) Skyy Moore 8

(13%) 3

(8%) 5

(22%) Jody Fortson 6

(10%) 3

(8%) 3

(13%) Michael Burton 5

(8%) 1

(3%) 4

(17%) Isiah Pacheco 5

(8%) 1

(3%) 4

(17%) Nick Allegretti 2

(3%) 0

(0%) 2

(9%) Prince Tega Wanogho 2

(3%) 1

(3%) 1

(4%) Khalen Saunders 1

(2%) 0

(0%) 1

(4%)

Offensive takeaways

Except for two plays, in which Prince Tega Wanogho came in for Andrew Wylie, the starting offensive linemen played every offensive snap against the Colts. Nick Allegretti had a couple of snaps as a sixth offensive lineman — and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders had one snap as a lead blocker on a goal-line play.

For the first time this season, a running back had more than half of the offensive snaps. Jerick McKinnon was on the field for 52% of the plays, seeing more use on passing plays than on rushing plays. 62% of the Chiefs’ plays were passes, leaving 38% for the running game. Those percentages exactly match 2021’s averages.

As we normally see, tight end Travis Kelce was on the field for about nine in 10 plays. Noah Gray continues to be used mostly in rushing situations, getting 42% of the snaps against the Colts. Jody Fortson’s percentage of use was again in the low teens.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (78%) continues to be the wide receiver seeing the most use, followed by Mecole Hardman (70%) and JuJu Smith-Schuster. After seeing just two snaps in Week 2, rookie wideout Skyy Moore had six in Week 3.

Defense All Pass Run Total 69

(100%) 42

(100%) 27

(100%) Nick Bolton 69

(100%) 42

(100%) 27

(100%) Justin Reid 69

(100%) 42

(100%) 27

(100%) L'Jarius Sneed 69

(100%) 42

(100%) 27

(100%) Juan Thornhill 69

(100%) 42

(100%) 27

(100%) Rashad Fenton 68

(99%) 41

(98%) 27

(100%) Darius Harris 61

(88%) 35

(83%) 26

(96%) Jaylen Watson 57

(83%) 39

(93%) 18

(67%) Chris Jones 55

(80%) 38

(90%) 17

(63%) George Karlaftis 55

(80%) 32

(76%) 23

(85%) Frank Clark 49

(71%) 34

(81%) 15

(56%) Tershawn Wharton 36

(52%) 23

(55%) 13

(48%) Carlos Dunlap 31

(45%) 18

(43%) 13

(48%) Derrick Nnadi 27

(39%) 13

(31%) 14

(52%) Khalen Saunders 21

(30%) 11

(26%) 10

(37%) Leo Chenal 11

(16%) 2

(5%) 9

(33%) Bryan Cook 8

(12%) 7

(17%) 1

(4%) Malik Herring 4

(6%) 1

(2%) 3

(11%)

Defensive takeaways

As we usually see, safeties Justin Reid and Juan Thornhill — along with cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton — were on the field for nearly every play. Rookie corner Jaylen Watson was in on 83% of the plays. According to Pro Football Focus, Watson played outside almost exclusively when Sneed played in the slot or the box. As we saw through the first two weeks of the season, the Chiefs only rarely had a third safety on the field; rookie Bryan Cook was in for just 12% of the plays — almost all of them against the pass. Safety Deon Bush and cornerback Joshua Willaims were used exclusively on special teams.

Linebacker Nick Bolton was on the field for every defensive play. With Wille Gay Jr. out, Darius Harris was in for 88% of the snaps — including almost every play against the run. Rookie Leo Chenal was used almost exclusively on passing plays, getting 16% of the total snaps. Jack Cochrane and Elijah Lee stayed with the special-teams unit.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones and rookie defensive end George Karlaftis each saw 80% of the plays. Defensive end Frank Clark was in for 71% of the snaps — shaded heavily toward passing plays. With reserve defensive end Mike Danna out with an injury, Carlos Dunlap got more time, seeing 45% of the plays. Kansas City also used Chris Jones on the outside more often. According to PFF’s numbers, Jones played 32% of his snaps lined up on the edge. That led to more snaps for both Tershawn Wharton (who mostly played inside against the Colts) and Khalen Saunders. Active for the first time this season, second-year defensive end Malik Herring was in for only four snaps on defense — plus four more with special teams.

Special Teams Snaps Total 23

(100%) Deon Bush 19

(83%) Jack Cochrane 19

(83%) Chris Lammons 19

(83%) Elijah Lee 19

(83%) Bryan Cook 15

(65%) Michael Burton 12

(52%) Jody Fortson 12

(52%) Joshua Williams 11

(48%) Noah Gray 10

(43%) Isiah Pacheco 9

(39%) Matt Ammendola 8

(35%) Tommy Townsend 7

(30%) James Winchester 7

(30%) Leo Chenal 6

(26%) Justin Watson 6

(26%) Dicaprio Bootle 6

(26%) Jerick McKinnon 5

(22%) Jaylen Watson 5

(22%) Nick Allegretti 4

(17%) Nick Bolton 4

(17%) Orlando Brown Jr. 4

(17%) Geron Christian 4

(17%) Malik Herring 4

(17%) Creed Humphrey 4

(17%) George Karlaftis 4

(17%) Derrick Nnadi 4

(17%) Justin Reid 4

(17%) Trey Smith 4

(17%) Prince Tega Wanogho 4

(17%) Tershawn Wharton 4

(17%) Andrew Wylie 4

(17%) Skyy Moore 3

(13%) L'Jarius Sneed 3

(13%)

All Snaps Off Def ST Total Total 60

(100%) 69

(100%) 23

(100%) 152

(100%) Nick Allegretti 2

(3%) 0

(0%) 4

(17%) 6

(4%) Nick Bolton 0

(0%) 69

(100%) 4

(17%) 73

(48%) Orlando Brown Jr. 60

(100%) 0

(0%) 4

(17%) 64

(42%) Michael Burton 5

(8%) 0

(0%) 12

(52%) 17

(11%) Deon Bush 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 19

(83%) 19

(13%) Leo Chenal 0

(0%) 11

(16%) 6

(26%) 17

(11%) Geron Christian 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 4

(17%) 4

(3%) Frank Clark 0

(0%) 49

(71%) 0

(0%) 49

(32%) Jack Cochrane 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 19

(83%) 19

(13%) Bryan Cook 0

(0%) 8

(12%) 15

(65%) 23

(15%) Carlos Dunlap 0

(0%) 31

(45%) 0

(0%) 31

(20%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 24

(40%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 24

(16%) Rashad Fenton 0

(0%) 68

(99%) 0

(0%) 68

(45%) Jody Fortson 6

(10%) 0

(0%) 12

(52%) 18

(12%) Noah Gray 25

(42%) 0

(0%) 10

(43%) 35

(23%) Mecole Hardman 42

(70%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 42

(28%) Darius Harris 0

(0%) 61

(88%) 0

(0%) 61

(40%) Malik Herring 0

(0%) 4

(6%) 4

(17%) 8

(5%) Creed Humphrey 60

(100%) 0

(0%) 4

(17%) 64

(42%) Chris Jones 0

(0%) 55

(80%) 0

(0%) 55

(36%) George Karlaftis 0

(0%) 55

(80%) 4

(17%) 59

(39%) Travis Kelce 54

(90%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 54

(36%) Chris Lammons 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 19

(83%) 19

(13%) Elijah Lee 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 19

(83%) 19

(13%) Patrick Mahomes 60

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 60

(39%) Jerick McKinnon 31

(52%) 0

(0%) 5

(22%) 36

(24%) Skyy Moore 8

(13%) 0

(0%) 3

(13%) 11

(7%) Derrick Nnadi 0

(0%) 27

(39%) 4

(17%) 31

(20%) Isiah Pacheco 5

(8%) 0

(0%) 9

(39%) 14

(9%) Justin Reid 0

(0%) 69

(100%) 4

(17%) 73

(48%) Khalen Saunders 1

(2%) 21

(30%) 0

(0%) 22

(14%) Trey Smith 60

(100%) 0

(0%) 4

(17%) 64

(42%) JuJu Smith-Schuster 41

(68%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 41

(27%) L'Jarius Sneed 0

(0%) 69

(100%) 3

(13%) 72

(47%) Juan Thornhill 0

(0%) 69

(100%) 0

(0%) 69

(45%) Joe Thuney 60

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 60

(39%) Tommy Townsend 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 7

(30%) 7

(5%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 47

(78%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 47

(31%) Prince Tega Wanogho 2

(3%) 0

(0%) 4

(17%) 6

(4%) Jaylen Watson 0

(0%) 57

(83%) 5

(22%) 62

(41%) Justin Watson 9

(15%) 0

(0%) 6

(26%) 15

(10%) Tershawn Wharton 0

(0%) 36

(52%) 4

(17%) 40

(26%) Joshua Williams 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 11

(48%) 11

(7%) James Winchester 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 7

(30%) 7

(5%) Andrew Wylie 58

(97%) 0

(0%) 4

(17%) 62

(41%) Dicaprio Bootle 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 6

(26%) 6

(4%) Matt Ammendola 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 8

(35%) 8

(5%)

Editor's Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL's game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks