 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 3

Week 3 concludes with the Cowboys and Giants in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Week 3 of the NFL season concludes with the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on the road against the New York Giants (2-0) in an NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Giants are favored by 1 point.

The Giants are one of only three NFL teams that remain undefeated. They’ll be trying to knock off the Cowboys (who will be without quarterback Dak Prescott) to get to 3-0, joining the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins as the only teams at 3-0.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 22-23-2

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (1-1) at Giants (2-0)?

view results
  • 27%
    Cowboys
    (10 votes)
  • 72%
    Giants
    (27 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (2-0) at Dolphins (2-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 66%
    Bills
    (53 votes)
  • 33%
    Dolphins
    (27 votes)
80 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (0-2) at Jets (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 66%
    Bengals
    (49 votes)
  • 33%
    Jets
    (25 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (1-1) at Vikings (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 31%
    Lions
    (23 votes)
  • 68%
    Vikings
    (49 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (0-1-1) at Bears (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 37%
    Texans
    (28 votes)
  • 62%
    Bears
    (46 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (1-1) at Panthers (0-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 82%
    Saints
    (58 votes)
  • 17%
    Panthers
    (12 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (2-0) at Commanders (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 94%
    Eagles
    (65 votes)
  • 5%
    Commanders
    (4 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (0-2) at Titans (0-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 39%
    Raiders
    (27 votes)
  • 60%
    Titans
    (42 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (1-1) at Patriots (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 86%
    Ravens
    (58 votes)
  • 13%
    Patriots
    (9 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (1-1) at Chargers (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 17%
    Jaguars
    (12 votes)
  • 82%
    Chargers
    (57 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 33%
    Falcons
    (22 votes)
  • 66%
    Seahawks
    (44 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (1-1) at Buccaneers (2-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 47%
    Packers
    (34 votes)
  • 52%
    Buccaneers
    (37 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (1-1) at Cardinals (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 72%
    Rams
    (49 votes)
  • 27%
    Cardinals
    (19 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (1-1) at Broncos (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 84%
    49ers
    (60 votes)
  • 15%
    Broncos
    (11 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (1-1) at Browns (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 53%
    Steelers
    (89 votes)
  • 46%
    Browns
    (78 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chiefs (2-0) at Colts (0-1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 34%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (493 votes)
  • 48%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (683 votes)
  • 14%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (202 votes)
  • 1%
    Colts in a close game
    (26 votes)
  • 0%
    Colts in an easy win
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    Colts in a blowout
    (7 votes)
1420 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride