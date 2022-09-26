AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season concludes with the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on the road against the New York Giants (2-0) in an NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Giants are favored by 1 point.
The Giants are one of only three NFL teams that remain undefeated. They’ll be trying to knock off the Cowboys (who will be without quarterback Dak Prescott) to get to 3-0, joining the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins as the only teams at 3-0.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 22-23-2
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (1-1) at Giants (2-0)?
-
27%
Cowboys
-
72%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Bills (2-0) at Dolphins (2-0)?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Bills
-
33%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (0-2) at Jets (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Bengals
-
33%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Lions (1-1) at Vikings (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
31%
Lions
-
68%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Texans (0-1-1) at Bears (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
37%
Texans
-
62%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Saints (1-1) at Panthers (0-2)?
This poll is closed
-
82%
Saints
-
17%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (2-0) at Commanders (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
94%
Eagles
-
5%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (0-2) at Titans (0-2)?
This poll is closed
-
39%
Raiders
-
60%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (1-1) at Patriots (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
86%
Ravens
-
13%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (1-1) at Chargers (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
17%
Jaguars
-
82%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
33%
Falcons
-
66%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Packers (1-1) at Buccaneers (2-0)?
This poll is closed
-
47%
Packers
-
52%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Rams (1-1) at Cardinals (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
72%
Rams
-
27%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (1-1) at Broncos (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
84%
49ers
-
15%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (1-1) at Browns (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
53%
Steelers
-
46%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Chiefs (2-0) at Colts (0-1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
34%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
48%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
14%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
1%
Colts in a close game
-
0%
Colts in an easy win
-
0%
Colts in a blowout
