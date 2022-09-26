Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media over a Zoom conference call on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

In his opening statement, Reid repeated that the Chiefs’ had too many mistakes in their loss, blaming himself for not having the players in the right position. He added the players took responsibility where necessary, and they will get to work to fix the issues ahead of the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Reid then took questions, which we have rounded up in four takeaways:

It does not sound as though replacement kicker Matt Ammendola will make it to Sunday night.

Asked about whether Ammendola would be back this week if Harrison Butker still wasn’t available, Reid did not make it sound like good news was coming for Ammendola, who missed a field goal and an extra point in Sunday’s loss.

“I can’t tell you that right now,” said Reid. “(General Manager) Brett (Veach) is mulling through all that and working through it right now.”

Reid talked through Skyy Moore and his struggles as a punt returner Sunday.

The rookie muffed a punt that led to the Colts’ opening score.

“Skyy’s (Moore) a good kid,” said Reid. “He’s young and so some of the things that happened yesterday with some young guys, and you’ve got to – I’ve said that from the get-go – you’re going to have a hiccup here or there and you hope it doesn’t happen, you practice that it doesn’t happen but sometimes it happens.

“The young kids have got to grow, and you’ve got to get back on the horse... and to learn, and he did that. He got back on and did a couple good things in there, but you know he’ll be better for it down the road.”

The Chiefs kept Moore in the game despite the blunder. The rookie was not targeted by quarterback Patrick Mahomes on offense.

“We actually had some in for him this game and it didn’t work out that way,” revealed Reid. “We didn’t have a ton of first and second-down calls, and that we got to do better with. And so, his number didn’t get dialed up as much as we wanted. When it did, the defense didn’t play it the way where he would be open. But it’ll come. We’re through game three here now. His time will come. We’ll just keep working on it.”

Moore has only one target through three games.

Reid explained what he saw in the Chiefs’ problems running the football.

Chiefs running backs totaled 17 attempts for 29 yards against the Colts (1.7 yards per attempt)

“Yeah so, again, I can help out with the different calls,” said Reid. “We have a variety of runs, so I can definitely help out with that. We can do a better job with our front guys (the offensive line), they take great pride and responsibility for that run game — we can do a better job there. And the running backs do the same.

“There is a tremendous amount of pride that goes into that run game and being positive with it. And then, also giving them more opportunities, if needed to do it. That’s kind of what we’re hashing through.”

Reid had one grand silver lining from Sunday.

The Chiefs came out of the game injury-free, per the head coach.