During the Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, one of the multiple plays on which the game could have turned took place during the final Indianapolis drive.

With the Colts holding the ball on a third-and-6 at their own 39-yard line with 5:06 remaining, Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton sacked Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan for an 8-yard loss. With the Chiefs then holding a 17-13 lead, it was very close to a game-over play.

But as the players were getting to their feet after the play, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones — and two officials — were standing next to Ryan. There was a verbal exchange between the two players. One of the two officials threw a flag.

The call was on Jones for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting). That 15-yard penalty gave the Colts a first down. Four and a half minutes later, the drive ended in a touchdown that gave the Colts the lead — and ultimately, the game.

What, exactly, did Jones say to Ryan? We don’t know. And head coach Andy Reid couldn’t provide much clarification during his Zoom conference call with reporters on Monday — although he did say that eventually, the league will know exactly what happened.

“The officials will file a report with the league, from what I understand,” said Reid. “We don’t necessarily get that report; we get a different report. But that one there? That’s not one that they give to us. We’ll talk to the league once that’s been turned in — and go from there [to] see what information we can get.”

Beyond that, Reid didn’t have any more information than he had after the game on Sunday.

“It’s a bit [like] what I mentioned yesterday: that there were two guys doing the talking — and we got called,” repeated Reid. “So the best advice I can give is, ‘Don’t talk,’ right? I think Chris mentioned that yesterday, too. But I can’t tell you exactly what they said until I see that report.”

And for the moment, that’s where the situation stands.