15 excuses heard after the Chiefs’ loss to the Colts

Editor’s note: New Arrowhead Pride contributor Tom Ruprecht is a lifelong Chiefs fan who is forced to watch New York Jets games in New Jersey. He is also a comedy writer who has written for television shows like “Late Night with David Letterman” and “How I Met Your Mother.” We are delighted for Tom to bring us a different kind of commentary after Kansas City Chiefs games.
- “Ultimately, the game was decided by what really matters: a referee overhearing a naughty word.”
- “Well, that’s the last time we find our kicker on LinkedIn.”
- “We always struggle against young, mobile quarterbacks.”
- “Mahomes was distracted by Andrew Luck sipping Mai Tais, raving about the joys of early retirement.”
- “Never should’ve let Nathaniel Hackett coach our special teams.”
- “Chris Jones blew the game by becoming the first player in NFL history to swear.”
- “We told Skyy he should drop a “y” from his name — and well, we guess he misheard.”
- “In hindsight, maybe the pre-game Jagermeister was a bad idea.”
- “How were we supposed to know it’s a mistake letting the punter throw the biggest pass of the game?”
- “If Justin Reid and Matt Ammendola switch positions, we win going away.”
- “Hey, we don’t want to be the ones to keep the 1972 Dolphins from drinking their champagne.”
- “Turns out once every nine years, Kelce drops a touchdown pass.”
- “We couldn’t watch film of the Colts’ offense against Jacksonville — because the Colts had no offense against Jacksonville.”
- “If we win, Frank Reich gets fired — and who wants that on your conscience?”
- “Not fair that one team gets to play with lucky horseshoes on their helmets.”
