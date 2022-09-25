Chiefs open as 2.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers in Week 4

This coming Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to be in Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

In Week 3, the Chiefs ended up as five-point road favorites against the Indianapolis Colts, but lost that game 20-17. The Buccaneers are coming off a 14-12 home loss to the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are now 2-1.

This will be the first time the two teams have met since the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Both teams made the postseason in 2021, but neither returned to the league championship game. Both teams will also be playing in the second straight game in which their own former NFL MVP quarterback will be facing another former MVP.

It should be noted, however, that current forecasts say that Tropical Storm Ian — now located south of Cuba — could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida’s west coast or panhandle sometime on Thursday. If that should happen, it is possible that the game could be rescheduled or moved to another location.