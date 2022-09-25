 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy exchange words at end of first half

CBS cameras caught what looked like a heated exchange as Kansas City was headed to the locker room at halftime.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

As the Kansas City Chiefs were heading to the locker room with a 14-10 lead against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, CBS-TV cameras caught quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in what appeared to be a spirited discussion — if not an outright fight.

Which was it? It is certain to be the subject of questions for head coach Andy Reid after the game — and in the week to come.

