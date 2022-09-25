WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy exchange words at end of first half

As the Kansas City Chiefs were heading to the locker room with a 14-10 lead against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, CBS-TV cameras caught quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in what appeared to be a spirited discussion — if not an outright fight.

Here is the exchange between Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy at end of first half. Seems Bieniemy may have made the decision to run the ball on second-and-20 at the KC 36 to bleed the final second-quarter seconds. Chiefs ball to start third. pic.twitter.com/2MwaVi2ayf — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 25, 2022

Which was it? It is certain to be the subject of questions for head coach Andy Reid after the game — and in the week to come.