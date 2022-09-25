Chiefs vs. Colts LIVE coverage: Chiefs answer Colts, still trail 7-6 at end of first quarter

For Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Indianapolis Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kansas City entered the game with a 2-0 record after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 in Week 2. Last season, the Chiefs finished 12-5, entering the playoffs as the AFC’s second seed and advancing to the conference championship, where they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime.

The Colts came into their home opener with a 0-1-1 record after battling the Houston Texans to a 20-20 tie to open the season and losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0 last Sunday. The team missed the playoffs in 2021, finishing with a 9-8 record that gave them a second-place finish in the AFC South.

After opening as 6.5-point favorites, the Chiefs were favored by five points at kickoff.

The Chiefs won the opening coin toss, deferring to the second half. Beginning their drive at their own 34-yard line after a kickoff return, the Colts went three-and-out on their opening drive.

On the ensuing punt, rookie Skyy Moore muffed the return — allowing the Colts to recover the fumble inside the five-yard line.

The Chiefs’ defense put together two stops to force third-and-goal at their own one-yard line. The Colts elected to pass, finding tight end Jelani Woods for a touchdown. After the extra point, the Colts had a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

On the Chiefs’ first possession, two Mahomes dropbacks started the drive — and neither did much. On third down, an attempt to an open wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling went too far. Kansas City had to settle for punting.

From their own 11-yard line, Indianapolis used three plays to move the sticks initially — using runs on all three downs. They got another set of downs with consecutive successful plays. Close to midfield, the Chiefs’ defense forced third down with six yards to convert. An attempted screen pass to a wide receiver was blown up by rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson, forcing another punt.

Having to start from their own one-yard line, the Chiefs settled for short gains on their first two plays. On third down, a shallow crosser to tight end Travis Kelce is tackled just short of the first-down marker. Kansas City had no choice but to punt in that situation.

Trying to build on an early 7-0 lead, the Colts took over with two short gains to set up a third-and-one play. The Chiefs’ defensive front — highlighted by defensive linemen George Karlaftis and Khalen Saunders — stuffed running back Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis elected to go for it, but cornerback L’Jarius Sneed got into the backfield on a blitz and forced a fumble while sacking quarterback Matt Ryan. The Colts recovered, but turned it over on downs.

With a short field to work with, the Chiefs couldn’t take advantage initially — quickly getting into third down with seven yards to go. To convert, Mahomes calmly found Kelce breaking away on an out-breaking pattern. It set up the Chiefs inside the five-yard line, where the connection happened again: Another out-breaking route scored from three yards out, getting the score to 7-6 late in the first quarter.

Special teams

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore muffed the first punt of the game, setting up the Colts to score an easy touchdown to start the day. He didn’t field his second punt return, which ended up being downed at Kansas City’s one-yard line.

Punter Tommy Townsend has two punts midway through the first quarter, one going inside the 20-yard line.

Kicker Matt Ammendola missed his first attempt at the point-after kick.