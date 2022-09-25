Chiefs vs. Colts Inactives: Yannick Ngakoue will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. As we expected, defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and placekicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) will not dress for the game. The remaining Kansas City inactives should be considered healthy scratches.

RB Ronald Jones

K Harrison Butker

QB Shane Buechele

DE Mike Danna

DE Joshua Kaindoh

DE Benton Whitley

Both Danna and Butker had been designated out on Friday’s final injury report. No other players were given an injury status — and the rest of the team practiced fully on Friday.

Starting cornerback Trent McDuffie remains on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will miss the first game of his four-game NFL suspension.

On Saturday, the Chiefs elevated placekicker Matt Ammendola and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad. Both will dress for Sunday’s contest. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. During the regular season, both players may be elevated to the active roster just once more.

The Colts have also released their list of inactives. Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle) and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will miss the game. But and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) will be available.

Both Raimann and Leonard had been declared out on Friday’s final injury report. Ngakoue had been listed as questionable for the game.

Indianapolis elevated just one player from their practice squad: placekicker Chase McLaughlin. He will dress for the matchup.