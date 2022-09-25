 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff preview and predictions for Sunday’s Week 3 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Colts, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
NFL: SEP 19 Bills at Dolphins Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cleveland Browns defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) will play the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time (locally on KCTV/5). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) will play the Tennessee Titans (0-2) in Nashville during the early games (locally on WDAF/4). The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) during the late afternoon slate. And then the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) will be in Colorado for Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos (1-1) (locally on KSHB/41).

Also during the Noon games: the Miami Dolphins (2-0) are hosting the Buffalo Bills (2-0) in a big AFC East matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) travel to the Big Apple to face the New York Jets (1-1), the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) play the New England Patriots (1-1) in Foxboro and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) are the nation’s capital to play the Washington Commanders (1-1).

Sundays late-afternoon action also includes three NFC games: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) playing host to the Green Bay Packers (1-1) (locally on WDAF/4), the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) at home for a divisional battle against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1).

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 15-16-2

Poll

Which team wins Bills (2-0) at Dolphins (2-0)?

view results
  • 66%
    Bills
    (51 votes)
  • 33%
    Dolphins
    (26 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (0-2) at Jets (1-1)?

view results
  • 67%
    Bengals
    (48 votes)
  • 32%
    Jets
    (23 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (1-1) at Vikings (1-1)?

view results
  • 30%
    Lions
    (21 votes)
  • 70%
    Vikings
    (49 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (0-1-1) at Bears (1-1)?

view results
  • 38%
    Texans
    (28 votes)
  • 61%
    Bears
    (44 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (1-1) at Panthers (0-2)?

view results
  • 82%
    Saints
    (56 votes)
  • 17%
    Panthers
    (12 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (2-0) at Commanders (1-1)?

view results
  • 94%
    Eagles
    (63 votes)
  • 5%
    Commanders
    (4 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (0-2) at Titans (0-2)?

view results
  • 38%
    Raiders
    (26 votes)
  • 61%
    Titans
    (41 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (1-1) at Patriots (1-1)?

view results
  • 89%
    Ravens
    (58 votes)
  • 10%
    Patriots
    (7 votes)
65 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (1-1) at Chargers (1-1)?

view results
  • 16%
    Jaguars
    (11 votes)
  • 83%
    Chargers
    (54 votes)
65 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)?

view results
  • 32%
    Falcons
    (20 votes)
  • 67%
    Seahawks
    (42 votes)
62 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (1-1) at Buccaneers (2-0)?

view results
  • 47%
    Packers
    (32 votes)
  • 52%
    Buccaneers
    (35 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (1-1) at Cardinals (1-1)?

view results
  • 73%
    Rams
    (47 votes)
  • 26%
    Cardinals
    (17 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (1-1) at Broncos (1-1)?

view results
  • 85%
    49ers
    (55 votes)
  • 14%
    Broncos
    (9 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (1-1) at Browns (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 53%
    Steelers
    (89 votes)
  • 46%
    Browns
    (78 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride