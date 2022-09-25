Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cleveland Browns defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) will play the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time (locally on KCTV/5). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) will play the Tennessee Titans (0-2) in Nashville during the early games (locally on WDAF/4). The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) during the late afternoon slate. And then the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) will be in Colorado for Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos (1-1) (locally on KSHB/41).

Also during the Noon games: the Miami Dolphins (2-0) are hosting the Buffalo Bills (2-0) in a big AFC East matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) travel to the Big Apple to face the New York Jets (1-1), the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) play the New England Patriots (1-1) in Foxboro and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) are the nation’s capital to play the Washington Commanders (1-1).

Sundays late-afternoon action also includes three NFC games: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) playing host to the Green Bay Packers (1-1) (locally on WDAF/4), the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) at home for a divisional battle against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1).

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 15-16-2

Which team wins Bills (2-0) at Dolphins (2-0)?

Bills 66% (51 votes)
Dolphins 33% (26 votes)

77 votes total

Which team wins Bengals (0-2) at Jets (1-1)?

Bengals 67% (48 votes)

Jets 32% (23 votes)
71 votes total

Which team wins Lions (1-1) at Vikings (1-1)?

Lions 30% (21 votes)

Vikings 70% (49 votes)
70 votes total

Which team wins Texans (0-1-1) at Bears (1-1)?

Texans 38% (28 votes)

Bears 61% (44 votes)
72 votes total

Which team wins Saints (1-1) at Panthers (0-2)?

Saints 82% (56 votes)

Panthers 17% (12 votes)
68 votes total

Which team wins Eagles (2-0) at Commanders (1-1)?

Eagles 94% (63 votes)

Commanders 5% (4 votes)
67 votes total

Which team wins Raiders (0-2) at Titans (0-2)?

Raiders 38% (26 votes)

Titans 61% (41 votes)
67 votes total

Which team wins Ravens (1-1) at Patriots (1-1)?

Ravens 89% (58 votes)

Patriots 10% (7 votes)
65 votes total

Which team wins Jaguars (1-1) at Chargers (1-1)?

Jaguars 16% (11 votes)

Chargers 83% (54 votes)
65 votes total

Which team wins Falcons (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)?

Falcons 32% (20 votes)

Seahawks 67% (42 votes)
62 votes total

Which team wins Packers (1-1) at Buccaneers (2-0)?

Packers 47% (32 votes)

Buccaneers 52% (35 votes)
67 votes total

Which team wins Rams (1-1) at Cardinals (1-1)?

Rams 73% (47 votes)

Cardinals 26% (17 votes)
64 votes total

Which team wins 49ers (1-1) at Broncos (1-1)?

49ers 85% (55 votes)

Broncos 14% (9 votes)
64 votes total