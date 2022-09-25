Chiefs vs. Colts: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game
For Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Indianapolis Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at Noon (Arrowhead Time). The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
Kansas City enters the game with a 2-2 record after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 in Week 2. Last season, the Chiefs finished 12-5, entering the playoffs as the AFC’s second seed and advancing to the conference championship, where they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime.
The Colts come into their home opener with a 0-1-1 record after battling the Houston Texans to a 20-20 tie to open the season and losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0 last Sunday. The team missed the playoffs in 2021, finishing with a 9-8 record that gave them a second-place finish in the AFC South.
Each team’s offense is led by a former NFL MVP. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the coveted Associated press honor in 2018 — his first year as Kansas City’s starting quarterback. That was two years after 31-year-old Matt Ryan received the honor following his spectacular 2016 season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Now 37, Ryan has struggled during his first two games as the Colts’ quarterback, recording a passer rating of only 63.9 after completing 48 of 80 passes for 547 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions — three of them in last Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. In contrast, Mahomes has appeared to be returning to form after his least productive season as Kansas City’s starter. Through two matchups, he has completed 54 of 74 for 575 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating of 127.9 currently leads the NFL.
The Chiefs are missing three significant players. Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie and placekicker Harrison Butker are both out with injuries, while linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is beginning a four-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Indianapolis will be without offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and linebacker Shaquille Leonard.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Playing surface: Artificial (Shaw Sports Momentum Pro)
- Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 25, 2022
- Weather forecast: If roof retracted, partly cloudy and 68, winds WNW at 15 mph
- Matchup history: 13-9 Colts (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -5.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Shawn Smith (14), umpire Bryan Neale (92), down judge Mark Hittner (28), line judge Mike Dolce (123), field judge Dyrol Prioleau (109), side judge Clay Reynard (18), back judge Dino Paganelli (105), replay official Mike Wimmer and replay assistant Sebrina Brunson
- Television broadcast: with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WTTV (CBS/4-Indianapolis) and CBS affiliates nationwide — see coverage map at 506Sports.com
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Colts radio broadcast: with Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on WFNI (107.5 FM, 93.5 FM and 1070 AM-Indianapolis) and Colts Radio Network Affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 386
- Enemy SB Nation site: Stampede Blue
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
7:15 pm
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
12:00 pm
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|TBA
TBA
