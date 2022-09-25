Chiefs vs. Colts: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game

For Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Indianapolis Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at Noon (Arrowhead Time). The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

Kansas City enters the game with a 2-2 record after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 in Week 2. Last season, the Chiefs finished 12-5, entering the playoffs as the AFC’s second seed and advancing to the conference championship, where they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime.

The Colts come into their home opener with a 0-1-1 record after battling the Houston Texans to a 20-20 tie to open the season and losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0 last Sunday. The team missed the playoffs in 2021, finishing with a 9-8 record that gave them a second-place finish in the AFC South.

Each team’s offense is led by a former NFL MVP. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the coveted Associated press honor in 2018 — his first year as Kansas City’s starting quarterback. That was two years after 31-year-old Matt Ryan received the honor following his spectacular 2016 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Now 37, Ryan has struggled during his first two games as the Colts’ quarterback, recording a passer rating of only 63.9 after completing 48 of 80 passes for 547 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions — three of them in last Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. In contrast, Mahomes has appeared to be returning to form after his least productive season as Kansas City’s starter. Through two matchups, he has completed 54 of 74 for 575 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating of 127.9 currently leads the NFL.

The Chiefs are missing three significant players. Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie and placekicker Harrison Butker are both out with injuries, while linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is beginning a four-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Indianapolis will be without offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Nuts and bolts

Location : Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana Playing surface: Artificial (Shaw Sports Momentum Pro)

Artificial (Shaw Sports Momentum Pro) Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 25, 2022

Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 25, 2022 Weather forecast: If roof retracted, partly cloudy and 68, winds WNW at 15 mph

If roof retracted, partly cloudy and 68, winds WNW at 15 mph Matchup history: 13-9 Colts (regular season)

13-9 Colts (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -5.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -5.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Shawn Smith (14), umpire Bryan Neale (92), down judge Mark Hittner (28), line judge Mike Dolce (123), field judge Dyrol Prioleau (109), side judge Clay Reynard (18), back judge Dino Paganelli (105), replay official Mike Wimmer and replay assistant Sebrina Brunson